IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad means business for the Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a match-winning unbeaten 88 as CSK beat MI in the opening fixture of phase 2 of IPL 2021. Here's a look at the batter's journey from last season.

DUBAI 24 September, 2021 19:22 IST
DUBAI 24 September, 2021 19:22 IST

 

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

