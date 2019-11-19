Cricket Videos

Warne backs Pucovski's mental health break

Will Pucovski joined Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson in taking a break due to mental health struggles which come with playing professional cricket.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 November, 2019 00:46 IST

India's captain Virat Kohli (L) interacts with teammates Wriddhiman Saha (2L) Ravindra Jadeja (seated) and Shubman Gill (R) during a training session ahead of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday.
India vs Bangladesh Video Preview: Indore gears up for 1st Test
Australia's Aaron Finch and David Warner
Finch full of praise for 'world-class' Warner
Steve Smith not considering Australia captaincy after impressive Ashes
