Cricket Videos Warne backs Pucovski's mental health break Will Pucovski joined Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson in taking a break due to mental health struggles which come with playing professional cricket. Team Sportstar 19 November, 2019 00:46 IST Warne backs Pucovski's mental health break Team Sportstar 19 November, 2019 00:46 IST Warne backs Pucovski's mental health break India vs Bangladesh Video Preview: Indore gears up for 1st Test Finch full of praise for 'world-class' Warner Steve Smith not considering Australia captaincy after impressive Ashes More Videos Meet the English cricket team's new coach - Chris Silverwood Root: Smith's been a pain! Ashes 2019: Root determined to lead England in Australia in 2021-22 'Friendly banter' - Paine and Denly quash any Wade and Root clash Tim Paine has new respect for umpires after more DRS woes 'He got me!' - Smith on Bairstow's fake run out Buttler surprised Australia chose to field after winning toss Mitch Marsh will ease bowler workload - Paine