VIDEO: K.L. Rahul hits the nets ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan

Team India kicked off the training sessions ahead of the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

KL Rahul who had missed the first match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup after he picked up a niggle, also joined the nets. He practised for both left-arm pacers and right-arm pacers, keeping in mind the quality bowling attack of the Pakistan side.

He spent the longest time in the nets to be fully prepared for his potential comeback match.

The group stage match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each.

India was bundled out at 266 in 48.5 overs, powered by Hardik Pandya’s 90-ball 87 and an 81-ball 82 from Ishan Kishan. However, rain played spoilsport and the match was called off without Pakistan facing a single ball.

(with inputs from ANI)