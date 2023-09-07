MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO: K.L. Rahul hits the nets ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan

KL Rahul who had missed the first match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup after he picked up a niggle, had an intense training session ahead of what could be his comeback match.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 15:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Team India kicked off the training sessions ahead of the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

KL Rahul who had missed the first match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup after he picked up a niggle, also joined the nets. He practised for both left-arm pacers and right-arm pacers, keeping in mind the quality bowling attack of the Pakistan side.

WATCH | India team for World Cup 2023 announced: KL Rahul included; Sanju Samson misses the cut

He spent the longest time in the nets to be fully prepared for his potential comeback match.

The group stage match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each.

India was bundled out at 266 in 48.5 overs, powered by Hardik Pandya’s 90-ball 87 and an 81-ball 82 from Ishan Kishan. However, rain played spoilsport and the match was called off without Pakistan facing a single ball.

(with inputs from ANI)

Related Topics

KL Rahul /

Asia Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Iraq, Live Score, 2023 King’s Cup semifinal: Starting XIs out, Gurpreet Sandhu captains India, When and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: When will Mohun Bagan Super Giant play in the Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: K.L. Rahul hits the nets ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Akash Kumar enters final of Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial International Boxing tournament
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24 schedule: Full list of Indian Super League matches, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on October 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket Videos

  1. VIDEO: K.L. Rahul hits the nets ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: Don’t ask me these questions during the World Cup, says India captain Rohit Sharma
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO - Vikram Rathour on Ishan vs Rahul selection conundrum: It’s a good problem to have
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ishan Kishan’s heroic knock defies odds for India when it mattered the most
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Video | Fans speak at Asia Cup 2023: “India vs Pakistan is the best match in the world”
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Iraq, Live Score, 2023 King’s Cup semifinal: Starting XIs out, Gurpreet Sandhu captains India, When and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: When will Mohun Bagan Super Giant play in the Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: K.L. Rahul hits the nets ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Akash Kumar enters final of Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial International Boxing tournament
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24 schedule: Full list of Indian Super League matches, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on October 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment