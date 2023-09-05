India team for World Cup 2023 announced: KL Rahul included; Sanju Samson misses the cut

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the 2023 ODI World Cup, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being named as his deputy for the marquee quadrilateral event.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who returned to the Indian team after a long injury lay-off, remain part of the squad. India’s core team includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav, as they aim to win their second ODI World Cup on home soil. It is worth noting that India’s last ODI World Cup victory was in 2011, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Prasidh Krishna and Tilak Varma are the two players from the Asia Cup squad who missed the cut. Sanju Samson did not make it to the squad of 15 either.

The deadline to submit the World Cup squad to the ICC is September 5, but the teams can make changes until September 28 without needing an approval from the ICC. India plays three more ODIs against Australia after the Asia Cup and will hope to give Rahul and Iyer some much-needed game time.

India open its World Cup campaign on October 8, when it faces Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.