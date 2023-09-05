MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India team for World Cup 2023 announced: KL Rahul included; Sanju Samson misses the cut

India’s squad for ODI World Cup 2023: Here is the full players list for Team India ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 13:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India skipper Rohit Sharma during a Press conference in Mumbai. 
India skipper Rohit Sharma during a Press conference in Mumbai.  | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India skipper Rohit Sharma during a Press conference in Mumbai.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the 2023 ODI World Cup, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being named as his deputy for the marquee quadrilateral event.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who returned to the Indian team after a long injury lay-off, remain part of the squad. India’s core team includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav, as they aim to win their second ODI World Cup on home soil. It is worth noting that India’s last ODI World Cup victory was in 2011, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Prasidh Krishna and Tilak Varma are the two players from the Asia Cup squad who missed the cut. Sanju Samson did not make it to the squad of 15 either.

The deadline to submit the World Cup squad to the ICC is September 5, but the teams can make changes until September 28 without needing an approval from the ICC. India plays three more ODIs against Australia after the Asia Cup and will hope to give Rahul and Iyer some much-needed game time.

India open its World Cup campaign on October 8, when it faces Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

WORLD CUP 2023 INDIA SQUAD
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Related Topics

India World Cup Squad /

ODI World Cup /

Rohit Sharma /

Virat Kohli /

Shubman Gill /

Hardik Pandya /

Ravindra Jadeja /

Axar Patel /

Suryakumar Yadav /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India World Cup Squad Announced 2023 Live Updates: Rahul in; Tilak, Samson and Prasidh left out
    Team Sportstar
  2. India team for World Cup 2023 announced: KL Rahul included; Sanju Samson misses the cut
    Team Sportstar
  3. Defender Bailly joins Besiktas from Man United
    Reuters
  4. VIDEO: Thierry Henry returns to Clairefontaine as France U21 head coach
    AFP
  5. Men’s Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India clubbed with Egypt, Switzerland, Jamaica in Pool B
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India team for World Cup 2023 announced: KL Rahul included; Sanju Samson misses the cut
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand skipper Williamson hoping to be fit for World Cup opener
    Reuters
  3. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2023: SL vs AFG Predicted 11, fantasy team updates, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch SL vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India World Cup Squad Announced 2023 Live Updates: Rahul in; Tilak, Samson and Prasidh left out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India World Cup Squad Announced 2023 Live Updates: Rahul in; Tilak, Samson and Prasidh left out
    Team Sportstar
  2. India team for World Cup 2023 announced: KL Rahul included; Sanju Samson misses the cut
    Team Sportstar
  3. Defender Bailly joins Besiktas from Man United
    Reuters
  4. VIDEO: Thierry Henry returns to Clairefontaine as France U21 head coach
    AFP
  5. Men’s Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India clubbed with Egypt, Switzerland, Jamaica in Pool B
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment