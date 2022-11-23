Cricket

Abhimanyu Easwaran to lead India A in four-day games against Bangladesh A; Yashasvi, Sarfaraz make the cut

Kerala’s consistent performer Rohan Kunnummal has been included in the side along with Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan. Big names like Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav have been picked for the second game.

Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 23 November, 2022 21:50 IST
File picture of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

File picture of Yashasvi Jaiswal. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the India A squad for the two four-day game against Bangladesh A, beginning on November 29 at Cox’s Bazar.

The other notable names in the squad include Yash Dhull, Saurabh Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini.

The squad

For the first four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth

For the second four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk)

