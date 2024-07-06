ZIM vs IND: Abhishek Sharma becomes the 4th Indian to get out on a duck in T20I debut

India batter Abhishek Sharma became the fourth Indian to be dismissed for a duck on his T20I debut during the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday.

Sharma joined the likes of MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw in being dismissed for nought in their maiden T20I outing. The Punjab all-rounder was the second Indian to go without scoring on debut against Zimbabwe, after Rahul in 2016.

Sharma had an explosive season with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 where he scored 484 runs with the strike-rate of 204.21.