ZIM vs IND: Abhishek Sharma becomes the 4th Indian to get out on a duck in T20I debut

Sharma joined the likes of MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw in being dismissed for nought in their maiden T20I outing.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 18:44 IST , CHENNAII - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Abhishek Sharma ahead of the first T20I between India and Zimbabwe.
Abhishek Sharma ahead of the first T20I between India and Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: X @BCCI
infoIcon

Abhishek Sharma ahead of the first T20I between India and Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: X @BCCI

India batter Abhishek Sharma became the fourth Indian to be dismissed for a duck on his T20I debut during the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday.

Sharma joined the likes of MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw in being dismissed for nought in their maiden T20I outing. The Punjab all-rounder was the second Indian to go without scoring on debut against Zimbabwe, after Rahul in 2016.

Sharma had an explosive season with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 where he scored 484 runs with the strike-rate of 204.21.

List of Indians to be dismissed for a duck on T20I debut
MS Dhoni vs South Africa (2006)
KL Rahul vs Zimbabwe (2016)
Prithvi Shaw vs Sri Lanka (2021)
Abhishek Sharma vs Zimbabwe (2024)*

