Rahane out of action for two months following injury

Ajinkya Rahane will be out of action for two months after hurting his hamstring in the Indian Premier League last week. Rahane thus has been ruled out for India’s lone Test in England in July and the Ranji Trophy knockouts in June.

Rahane left the Kolkata Knight Riders camp earlier this week soon after scans revealed a tendon tear in his left hamstring. He suffered the injury while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on May 14.

Sportstar understands that Rahane is expected to be out of action for “eight to 10 weeks”. It comes as a blow for Rahane, who was dropped from India’s Test squad for the two-Test series versus Sri Lanka in March.

While excluding Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, the national selectors had stressed they were not considered only for the Sri Lanka series. But the injury will make Rahane’s roadmap for a recall in the Test side even more challenging.

Rahane had a mixed campaign with the willow in the Ranji Trophy league stage in February-March. He tallied 185 runs in four innings, which included a hundred, a fifty and two ducks. But his presence was pivotal in Mumbai under Prithvi Shaw’s captaincy qualifying for the knockouts after four years.

In the IPL, Rahane was far from being at his best. He scored 133 runs in seven innings, at an average of 19 and strike rate of 103.90.