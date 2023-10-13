MagazineBuy Print

Former England captain Alastair Cook retires from all forms of cricket

Former England captain Alastair Cook announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

Oct 13, 2023

Team Sportstar
England captain Alastair Cook poses with the Urn in his dressing room after winning the Ashes Series during day five of the fifth Ashes Test match at The Oval in 2013.
England captain Alastair Cook poses with the Urn in his dressing room after winning the Ashes Series during day five of the fifth Ashes Test match at The Oval in 2013. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England captain Alastair Cook poses with the Urn in his dressing room after winning the Ashes Series during day five of the fifth Ashes Test match at The Oval in 2013. | Photo Credit: AP

Former England captain Alastair Cook announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

“Today I am announcing my retirement and the end of my career as a professional cricketer. It is not easy to say goodbye,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“For more than two decades, cricket has been so much more than my job. It has allowed me to experience places I never dreamed I would go, be part of teams that have achieved things I would never have thought possible and, most importantly, create deep friendships that will last a lifetime.”

More to follow.

