Former England captain Alastair Cook retires from all forms of cricket

Former England captain Alastair Cook announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.
“Today I am announcing my retirement and the end of my career as a professional cricketer. It is not easy to say goodbye,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“For more than two decades, cricket has been so much more than my job. It has allowed me to experience places I never dreamed I would go, be part of teams that have achieved things I would never have thought possible and, most importantly, create deep friendships that will last a lifetime.”
More to follow.
