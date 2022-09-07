Cricket

Alex Hales may return to England squad for T20 World Cup - Reports

Hales, who has not featured in national colours since returning positive in a recreational drugs test in 2019, may replace Jonny Bairstow, who picked up an injury while playing golf last week.

Team Sportstar
07 September, 2022 13:37 IST
07 September, 2022 13:37 IST
FILE PHOTO: England’s Alex Hales during a nets session in 2018.

FILE PHOTO: England’s Alex Hales during a nets session in 2018. | Photo Credit: ED SYKES

Hales, who has not featured in national colours since returning positive in a recreational drugs test in 2019, may replace Jonny Bairstow, who picked up an injury while playing golf last week.

Opening batter Alex Hales looks set to return to the England squad ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, according to multiple English news outlets.

Hales, who has not featured in national colours since returning positive in a recreational drugs test in 2019, may replace Jonny Bairstow, who picked up an injury while playing golf last week.

Also Read
England adds Alex Hales to T20 World Cup squad as Bairstow replacement

Hales, who has just gone past 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket, had lost the trust of former captain Eoin Morgan. However, the latter’s retirement in April may have finally opened up doors for the right-handed batter with wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler having taken over the responsibility of leading the limited-overs side.

“I think he (Hales) has done his time,” Rob Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket had told The Guardian in April. It only remains to be seen if Key actually does announce Hales’ name as the official replacement for Bairstow later this week.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Rohit Sharma: Indian squad is 95 per cent settled, small changes needed

India v Sri Lanka Asia Cup preview: Hardik Pandya a serious third seamer candidate? DK-Pant confusion continues

Virat Kohli on his comeback, loss to Pakistan and Arshdeep’s dropped catch

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us