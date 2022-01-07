Cricket Cricket Ashes 2021-22: England calls up Billings as cover for final Test Sam Billings, who is yet to make his Test debut, has been called up to the main squad after injury blows to England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow. Reuters 07 January, 2022 16:21 IST Billings (L), who is yet to make his debut in the longest format, was recently in action for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 07 January, 2022 16:21 IST Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings has been added to the England squad for the final Ashes Test against Australia in Hobart as cover for the injured Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Friday.Buttler suffered a blow on his left index finger during the second day's play in Sydney on Thursday, while Bairstow batted through pain en route to a gritty hundred earlier on Friday after being struck on the thumb by Pat Cummins.Asked about the extent of his injury, Bairstow said: "I don't know as yet... I'll know some more information tomorrow. I'm not sure about the keeping side of things. But from a batting point of view, I'll be out there in the morning."READ: Bairstow's century drives England fightback in Sydney Billings, who has yet to make his debut in the longest format, was recently in action for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League Twenty20 competition."(Billings) was due to fly to the UK this evening ahead of England's T20I tour of the Caribbean. He will now join the Test party in Sydney after a period of isolation in the team hotel subject to receiving a negative PCR test result," the ECB said in a statement.England, which is already 3-0 down in the five-match series, finished day three of the Sydney test on 258-7, 158 runs behind Australia's first-innings total. The final test starts on January 14. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :