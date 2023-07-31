- July 31, 2023 16:40Wood strikes to remove Labuschagne
Mark Wood strikes and the late movement caught Labuschagne in two minds as the batsman was squared up and got a healthy outside edge with Crawley completing the formalities at second slip. England seven wickets away and this is a huge wicket as Labuschagne was looking in good touch. Wood steamed in a touch wide of the crease, creating the perfect angle and getting the ball to shape away from the batsman kissing just near the shoulder of the bat en route to Crawley. Top bowling from Wood and this has been England’s session.
- July 31, 2023 16:17Smith joins Labuschagne
Labuschagne takes a long stride to play an exquisite cover drive that earned even the appreciation of Stuart Broad as the 150 comes up for Australia. Labuschagne is joined by Steve Smith after the fall of Khawaja and Warner and this partnership will be the key for Australia. Broad still searching for his first wicket in the innings on the final day of the Test and his career.
- July 31, 2023 16:12Woakes traps Khawaja
Woakes strikes again and this is a wonderful bowling exhibition as the pacer has packed off the Australian openers within the first hour of play to leave Australia in a bit of wobble. Woakes bowls full as Khawaja was caught at the crease as the ball crashed into the pads, hitting the middle stump. It looked plumb but Khawaja went for a review only to lose a crucial one as it was three reds. England dictating terms and The Oval just exploded!
- July 31, 2023 16:07England lose review
England burn a review as Broad and Stokes thought they had Marnus Labuschagne trapped and their loud appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire, they went upstairs only to be left disappointed as the ball was pitching well outside the off and so as the impact.
- July 31, 2023 16:00Woakes removes Warner
Woakes with the breakthrough as Warner falls early on the final day with the batsman falling for a well-made 60 off 106 deliveries. It was brilliant from Broad and Woakes as they purchased movement off the pitch and this time Woakes with a beauty induced an outside edge to pack off Warner. The previous delivery was an in-dipper that hit Warner high on his thigh and then Woakes got one to leave the batsman by bowling an out-swinger with Warner playing a defensive shot. But the ball found the outside edge en route to Bairstow who swallows it delightfully. England strikes early and needs nine more sticks to draw level.
- July 31, 2023 15:49Khawaja survives LBW appeal
Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes begin England’s proceedings with Warner getting off the mark with the first single of the day, courtesy of an inside edge. Woakes went up for a huge lbw appeal but Khawaja survived as the umpire was unmoved with the ball pitching just outside the leg stump. The southpaw did get off the mark to keep strike with a single to the mid-wicket.
- July 31, 2023 15:41Here we Go!
It’s Broad to Warner as the final day begins after a brief spell of rain. England will be looking to make an early breakthrough while Australian openers will look to capitalise on the fine start. Should be a cracking session.
- July 31, 2023 15:37Broad warms-up
- July 31, 2023 15:34Rain delays start
The match has been delayed by 10 minutes due to rain. This should be a brief shower.
- July 31, 2023 15:30Covers come off
The covers have been taken off and we should start on time as the umpires make their way to the middle.
- July 31, 2023 15:28Nearing match time
The countdown has begun and the first ball of the final day should be hitting the deck soon. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja does the talking in the Australian huddle. It’s spicing up at The Oval in what promises to be a fascinating day of Test match cricket.
- July 31, 2023 15:01The Scenarios
The final Test stands at an interesting juncture as we come to the final day of the Ashes with Pat Cummins and his men requiring another 249 runs to win to make it 3-1 after Warner and Khawaja wiped off 135 runs on the penultimate day. England, meanwhile, has failed to make a breakthrough and will be eyeing to pick early wickets. It’s dark at The Oval covered with clouds but there is a prediction that the rain will stay away as the day progresses. All three scenarios are possible: An Australian triumph, which will be incredible, an England win which will help Ben Stokes’ side to level the series 2-2 and a draw if it pours like how it did in Manchester on the final day of the fourth Test. Stay tuned!
- July 31, 2023 14:49England’s man of action hangs up his ‘big boots’, leaves Broad-sized void
- July 31, 2023 14:40Marcus Trescothick, England’s assistant coach
“I think the game’s in a great position and we’re still pretty positive about the job we’ve got to do. They’ve had a good start, but a couple of early ones in the morning and suddenly we’re right back in the mix again.”
- July 31, 2023 14:22Australia eyes Ashes 2023 glory with Broad looking for wicket on farewell
- July 31, 2023 14:19The Final Act
Hello and welcome to Day five of the final Test and all eyes will be on England superstar Stuart Broad who will be playing for the final time in England whites. It’s overcast with a cloud cover but the day promises to get better and we should have a cracker of a contest.
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 5th Test, Day 5 Updates: Labuschagne falls as Wood strikes; Woakes packs off Warner, Khawaja
- FIFA Women’s World Cup points table: Nigeria, Canada eye round of 16 spot in WWC 2023
- FIFA Women’s World Cup points table LIVE: Japan tops Group C, Nigeria, Canada in action at WWC 2023
- Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna headline India Davis Cup team for Morocco tie
- Manchester United renews Adidas partnership in 10-year deal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE