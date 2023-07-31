The Scenarios

The final Test stands at an interesting juncture as we come to the final day of the Ashes with Pat Cummins and his men requiring another 249 runs to win to make it 3-1 after Warner and Khawaja wiped off 135 runs on the penultimate day. England, meanwhile, has failed to make a breakthrough and will be eyeing to pick early wickets. It’s dark at The Oval covered with clouds but there is a prediction that the rain will stay away as the day progresses. All three scenarios are possible: An Australian triumph, which will be incredible, an England win which will help Ben Stokes’ side to level the series 2-2 and a draw if it pours like how it did in Manchester on the final day of the fourth Test. Stay tuned!