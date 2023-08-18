MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bazball left Australians scratching their head during Ashes: Ricky Ponting

Ponting also suggested introducing new bowlers in the Kangaroos’ lineup over the next 12 months, including Michael Neser in appropriate conditions.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 15:57 IST , Hobart - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting praised England’s ‘Bazball’ approach during the Ashes.
Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting praised England’s ‘Bazball’ approach during the Ashes. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting praised England’s ‘Bazball’ approach during the Ashes. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting praised England’s ‘Bazball’ approach during the Ashes, which saw them make a remarkable comeback from 0-2 down, leaving the Aussies a befuddled group. Despite leading the series 2-0 after the first two Tests, Australia struggled to combat England’s contrasting style, resulting in a tied series with England winning the third and fifth Tests.

Talking to SEN Radio, Ponting explained, “The two contrasting styles of play were great to sit back and watch. There was a lot of talk about Bazball and how England would approach it, and would that style stand up against the quality of the Australian attack.

“It probably had some of the Australian players, coaches and the captain at different times scratching their heads as to how they were going to combat it.

“I think the 2-2 result, albeit probably slightly biased with a bit of controversy in that last Test with the ball changed, the way it was, that gifted England some conditions they probably shouldn’t have got.

“I think the level of cricket played across the series, the 2-2 result was probably fair,” he added.

Ponting also suggested introducing new bowlers in the Kangaroos’ lineup over the next 12 months, including Michael Neser in appropriate conditions. “As the series wore on, Cummo (Cummins) was probably the pick again. But, Starcy (Mitchell Starc) was outstanding. There were some questions about whether Pat could get through those six Tests and keep his intensity up.

“As it went on, it felt like they could have brought (Michael) Neser in at some stage in the right conditions. But I think what they did selection-wise was right,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ricky Ponting /

Michael Neser /

Bazball

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk to play home Champions League games in Germany this season
    AP
  2. Spalletti agrees terms to take over as Italy coach: reports
    AFP
  3. Bazball left Australians scratching their head during Ashes: Ricky Ponting
    PTI
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 200m sprint
    Team Sportstar
  5. Steve Smith, Starc ruled out of South Africa tour due to injury, eye comeback in ODI series against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Ashes

  1. Bazball left Australians scratching their head during Ashes: Ricky Ponting
    PTI
  2. Bazball’s Ashes vindication makes England’s Test cricket revolution worthwhile
    Lawrence Booth
  3. Khawaja fumes after Australia docked WTC points in Ashes series
    Reuters
  4. Moeen Ali confirms England Test career is over, won’t tour India next year
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes 2023: England, Australia docked points, fined for slow overrate
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk to play home Champions League games in Germany this season
    AP
  2. Spalletti agrees terms to take over as Italy coach: reports
    AFP
  3. Bazball left Australians scratching their head during Ashes: Ricky Ponting
    PTI
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 200m sprint
    Team Sportstar
  5. Steve Smith, Starc ruled out of South Africa tour due to injury, eye comeback in ODI series against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment