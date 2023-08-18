MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Steve Smith, Starc ruled out of South Africa tour due to injury, eye comeback in ODI series against India

Both will miss the three T20Is in South Africa from August 30 to September 3, which will be followed by five ODIs from September 7 to 17.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 15:36 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Steve Smith of Australia in action.
FILE PHOTO: Steve Smith of Australia in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Steve Smith of Australia in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Injured Australian stalwarts Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc will miss the limited-overs tour of South Africa but are expected to be fit for the ODI series in India ahead of the World Cup.

Australia captain Pat Cummins is recovering from a wrist fracture suffered during the Ashes in England, while Smith is nursing a tendon injury on his left wrist, which has sidelined him for four weeks, according to Cricket Australia.

Both will miss the three T20Is in South Africa from August 30 to September 3, which will be followed by five ODIs from September 7 to 17.

READ |Zampa, Marsh will be vital to Australia’s chances in ODI World Cup, says Mike Hussey

The pair will return for the three-match ODI series against India beginning on September 22 along with left-arm pace bowler Starc, who is also not in the squad for the South Africa series.

Starc, who played a crucial role in Australia’s 2-1 ODI series victory against India in March, suffered “groin soreness” upon his return from the Ashes, where he also suffered a shoulder injury.

Australia has included tall left-arm quick Spencer Johnson, who is a member of the T20I side, to its ODI squad for South Africa as well.

“The compacted Ashes series and the World Test Championship was a heavy load for the group, and we are taking a conservative approach in the build-up to the World Cup,” said Australia’s chairman of the national selection panel, George Bailey on Friday.

“With the World Cup (from October 5) the priority of the squad, it was determined on advice that it was best for Steve (Smith) and Mitchell (Marsh) to join the group in India by which time we expect them to be fully fit and available for the Indian ODI series, plus the World Cup warm-up fixture,” Bailey added.

In Cummins’ absence, Mitchell Marsh, who was earlier named Australia’s T20I captain for the series against South Africa, will also lead the side in the five-match ODI series.

The three ODIs against India will be played on September 22, 24 and 27 at Mohali, Indore and Rajkot, respectively. They will serve as the Kangaroos’ preparation for the World Cup beginning October 5.

Related stories

Related Topics

Steve Smith /

Mitchell Starc /

Pat Cummins /

Ashes /

Cricket Australia /

Mitchell Marsh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spotlight on Bumrah as India takes on Ireland in first T20I
    PTI
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders for the women’s 100m hurdles
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mbappe and Dembele ready to start for PSG, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  4. Steve Smith, Starc ruled out of South Africa tour due to injury, eye comeback in ODI series against India
    PTI
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 10,000m
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs IRE head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs Ireland overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Steve Smith, Starc ruled out of South Africa tour due to injury, eye comeback in ODI series against India
    PTI
  3. Sri Lanka Cricket accepts Lahiru Thirimanne’s retirement from international cricket
    PTI
  4. Zampa, Marsh will be vital to Australia’s chances in ODI World Cup, says Mike Hussey
    PTI
  5. Déjà vu as India running out of time to finalise No. 4 spot ahead of ODI World Cup
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spotlight on Bumrah as India takes on Ireland in first T20I
    PTI
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders for the women’s 100m hurdles
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mbappe and Dembele ready to start for PSG, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  4. Steve Smith, Starc ruled out of South Africa tour due to injury, eye comeback in ODI series against India
    PTI
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 10,000m
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment