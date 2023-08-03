Moeen Ali confirms England Test career is over, won’t tour India next year

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has ruled out touring India for the five-match Test series next year. “There is no way I am going (to India). It is nice to finish like this. Test cricket is the best cricket. I wish I could rewind time,” Moeen told the Guardian.

Moeen had replaced spinner Jack Leach, who missed the Ashes series after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

Moeen reversed his decision to retire after being approached by England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

The 35-year-old said he found the Test format “really difficult to get into” when he retired in September 2021.

Moeen has played 68 Tests for England, making 3,094 runs with five hundreds and 15 fifties. The off-spinner has also taken 204 wickets in Test cricket.

Despite the fine record, Moeen accepted the fact that his Test career would have hit a higher note.

“Although my Test career has been a bit up and down, I wouldn’t change it. I’ve loved it. I would have regretted not accepting England’s recall later in life.

“It was quite daunting because I’ve never done well against Australia. I had nothing to lose; it was a free hit,” he said.