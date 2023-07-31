MagazineBuy Print

1565081105.jpg

WATCH - Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad signs off in style with series-levelling wicket in his final Test

England pacer Stuart Broad took the wicket of Alex Carey on the final delivery of his international career to help the home team beat Australia by 49 runs at The Oval in the final Ashes Test and level the series at 2-2.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 23:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England pacer Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Alex Carey as the home team levels the five-match Ashes series 2-2 in the final Test at The Oval, London, on Monday.
England pacer Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Alex Carey as the home team levels the five-match Ashes series 2-2 in the final Test at The Oval, London, on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

England pacer Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Alex Carey as the home team levels the five-match Ashes series 2-2 in the final Test at The Oval, London, on Monday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England pacer Stuart Broad signed off from international cricket in style as he had Australia’s Alex Carey caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to lead the home team to a 49-run win, levelling the series at 2-2, in the final Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday.

The 37-year-old Broad, who made his Test debut in 2007, had announced on Saturday that he would be retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the ongoing Ashes series.

Australia was chasing a target of 384 to win its first Ashes series in England since 2001 but was dismissed for 334 with Broad picking the final two wickets of Todd Murphy and Carey. Broad finished his career with 604 wickets in 167 Tests.

Broad also hit Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for a six on what proved to be the last ball he faced as a batter.

Since Australia had won the previous Ashes 4-0, Pat Cummins’ side had already retained the ‘Urn’ after being 2-1 ahead at the end of the fourth Test in Manchester.

Related Topics

The Ashes /

The Ashes 2023 /

Stuart Broad /

Alex Carey /

Jonny Bairstow

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

