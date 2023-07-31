WATCH - Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad signs off in style with series-levelling wicket in his final Test

England pacer Stuart Broad signed off from international cricket in style as he had Australia’s Alex Carey caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to lead the home team to a 49-run win, levelling the series at 2-2, in the final Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday.
The 37-year-old Broad, who made his Test debut in 2007, had announced on Saturday that he would be retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the ongoing Ashes series.
Australia was chasing a target of 384 to win its first Ashes series in England since 2001 but was dismissed for 334 with Broad picking the final two wickets of Todd Murphy and Carey. Broad finished his career with 604 wickets in 167 Tests.
Broad also hit Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for a six on what proved to be the last ball he faced as a batter.
Since Australia had won the previous Ashes 4-0, Pat Cummins’ side had already retained the ‘Urn’ after being 2-1 ahead at the end of the fourth Test in Manchester.
