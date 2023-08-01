MagazineBuy Print

1565081105.jpg

If Stokes texts me again I’ll delete it, says Moeen

Moeen, 36, quit test cricket two years ago but was recalled to the squad in June after Jack Leach was injured following a text from captain Ben Stokes, playing four of the five matches in the series.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 09:46 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali (left) are applauded off the field by their teammates after winning the fifth Ashes test and drawing the series.
England spinner Moeen Ali will not be coming out of retirement again after helping England draw the Ashes series against Australia 2-2, he said on Monday.

WATCH - Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad signs off in style with series-levelling wicket in his final Test

He moved up the order to bat at number three following an injury to Ollie Pope and despite suffering a groin injury, took three wickets on the final day at The Oval as England won the last test by 49 runs.

“That’s me done,” Moeen told Sky Sports. “If Ben Stokes texts me, I’ll delete it.”

Moeen has played 68 tests, scoring over 3,000 runs and taking more than 200 wickets, as well as appearing in 129 one-day and 74 T20 internationals.

