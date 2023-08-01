England spinner Moeen Ali will not be coming out of retirement again after helping England draw the Ashes series against Australia 2-2, he said on Monday.
Moeen, 36, quit test cricket two years ago but was recalled to the squad in June after Jack Leach was injured following a text from captain Ben Stokes, playing four of the five matches in the series.
WATCH - Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad signs off in style with series-levelling wicket in his final Test
He moved up the order to bat at number three following an injury to Ollie Pope and despite suffering a groin injury, took three wickets on the final day at The Oval as England won the last test by 49 runs.
“That’s me done,” Moeen told Sky Sports. “If Ben Stokes texts me, I’ll delete it.”
Moeen has played 68 tests, scoring over 3,000 runs and taking more than 200 wickets, as well as appearing in 129 one-day and 74 T20 internationals.
Latest on Sportstar
- Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: East openers complete 50-run stand; North East loses both openers vs North
- If Stokes texts me again I’ll delete it, says Moeen
- Women’s World Cup 2023: ‘Angry’ Spain promises response to drubbing against Japan
- Women’s World Cup 2023: FIFA says tournament will greet its 1 millionth fan as ticket sales surpass 1.68 million
- China’s Wu collapses while leading ATP Washington opener
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE