MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

1565081105.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2023: Steve Smith adjudged not out as Ben Stokes fails to ‘control’ catch

Ashes 2023: Steve Smith survived a DRS review for a catch by Ben Stokes after the England captain failed to stay in control of the ball while completing a catch at leg-slip before Lunch on Day 5.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 18:04 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ben Stokes fielding at leg-slip, failed to stay in control while completing Steve Smith’s catch on the stroke of Monday.
Ben Stokes fielding at leg-slip, failed to stay in control while completing Steve Smith’s catch on the stroke of Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ben Stokes fielding at leg-slip, failed to stay in control while completing Steve Smith’s catch on the stroke of Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia batter Steve Smith earned a massive reprieve during his side’s 384-run chase against England on day five of the final Ashes Test at the Oval after Ben Stokes failed to ‘control’ a catch on Monday.

England off-spinner Moeen Ali induced a catching opportunity off Smith from the first delivery of the last over before Lunch. Smith, batting on 39, was surprised with the extra bounce from the good length, standing up to brush his gloves on its way to Stokes at leg-slip.

ASHES LIVE SCORE UPDATES

The ball hopped high over the England captain, who leapt high in the air to catch the ball before immediately throwing it towards the ground after landing.

While the on-field umpire did not signal Smith out, England went up for a review. TV umpire Nitin Menon then adjudged the catch as not out after Stokes failed to stay in control of the ball while completing the catch.

Why was Steve Smith’s catch by Ben Stokes deemed not out by third umpire?

The decision was made in regard of Law 33.3 from Marlybone Cricket Club’s (MCC) Laws of Cricket. According to the Law, “The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement.”

With two sessions remaining, Australia requires 146 runs to win to secure the series 3-1 and improve on its standings in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ashes 2023 /

Steve Smith /

Ben Stokes /

Moeen Ali

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Steve Smith adjudged not out as Ben Stokes fails to ‘control’ catch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: USA in unfamiliar position before crunch Portugal clash
    Reuters
  3. IOA asks Randhir to continue as OCA’s acting president, will helm Asiad
    PTI
  4. National Sports Federations must keep selection process fair
    Manisha Malhotra
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria into last 16 despite stalemate with Ireland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Ashes

  1. Ashes 2023: Steve Smith adjudged not out as Ben Stokes fails to ‘control’ catch
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 5th Test, Day 5 Updates: Smith, Head forge half-century stand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia eyes Ashes 2023 glory with Broad looking for wicket on farewell
    AFP
  4. Ashes HIGHLIGHTS, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 4: Australia 135/0; Play abandoned
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes 2023: Root, Bairstow, Crawley give England big lead over Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Steve Smith adjudged not out as Ben Stokes fails to ‘control’ catch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: USA in unfamiliar position before crunch Portugal clash
    Reuters
  3. IOA asks Randhir to continue as OCA’s acting president, will helm Asiad
    PTI
  4. National Sports Federations must keep selection process fair
    Manisha Malhotra
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria into last 16 despite stalemate with Ireland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment