MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

One of most feared red-ball bowlers: Yuvraj congratulates Broad

Stuart Broad abruptly announced his retirement from international cricket on the third day of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 22:24 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Stuart Broad in action during day four of the Ashes 5th Test between England and Australia.
Stuart Broad in action during day four of the Ashes 5th Test between England and Australia. | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER/Getty Images
infoIcon

Stuart Broad in action during day four of the Ashes 5th Test between England and Australia. | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER/Getty Images

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday penned a farewell note for the retiring England pacer Stuart Broad, calling him one of the “most feared” red-ball bowlers, whose international career has been an inspiration for many.

The 37-year-old pacer abruptly announced his retirement from international cricket on the third day of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia.

Read More: England’s man of action hangs up his ‘big boots’, leaves Broad-sized void

“Congratulations on an incredible Test career one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady!” Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

Yuvraj had become the first Indian to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket while facing Broad during the 2007 T20 World Cup in Durban.

Broad said it was a tough day but that incident triggered his evolution, as it “steeled” him up.

“It was obviously a pretty tough day. What would I have been: 21, 22? (22) I learned loads. I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience knowing that I was left very short as an international performer in that moment,” Broad had said in the press conference at The Oval on Saturday.

“I’d rushed my preparation. I didn’t have any sort of pre-ball routine. I didn’t have any focus, particularly, and I started building my ‘warrior mode’ that I call it after that experience.

“Ultimately, of course, I wish that didn’t happen. I think what really helped me was it was a dead rubber, so it didn’t feel like I’d knocked us out of the World Cup or something. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day and has driven me forward a huge amount.” Broad was given a guard of honour on Sunday when he came out to bat for the final time.

He is the fifth most successful bowler in Test history with 602 wickets.

Related stories

Related Topics

The Ashes 2023 /

Yuvraj Singh /

Stuart Broad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. One of most feared red-ball bowlers: Yuvraj congratulates Broad
    PTI
  2. England’s man of action hangs up his ‘big boots’, leaves Broad-sized void
    V.S. Aravind
  3. Deodhar Trophy: Shivam Dube powers West to crucial win, North eliminated from finals race
    Mayank
  4. Belgian Grand Prix: ‘Sparky’ radio exchanges were only half serious, says Verstappen
    Reuters
  5. Vollering battles to maiden Tour de France Femmes title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Deodhar Trophy: Shivam Dube powers West to crucial win, North eliminated from finals race
    Mayank
  2. Asian Games: Rinku Singh credits IPL performance for Hangzhou 2022 selection
    PTI
  3. One of most feared red-ball bowlers: Yuvraj congratulates Broad
    PTI
  4. MLC 2023: Seattle to meet MI New York in final, live streaming, telecast details, teams, players
    Team Sportstar
  5. England’s man of action hangs up his ‘big boots’, leaves Broad-sized void
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. One of most feared red-ball bowlers: Yuvraj congratulates Broad
    PTI
  2. England’s man of action hangs up his ‘big boots’, leaves Broad-sized void
    V.S. Aravind
  3. Deodhar Trophy: Shivam Dube powers West to crucial win, North eliminated from finals race
    Mayank
  4. Belgian Grand Prix: ‘Sparky’ radio exchanges were only half serious, says Verstappen
    Reuters
  5. Vollering battles to maiden Tour de France Femmes title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment