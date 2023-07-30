No ‘bail’ for Harmanpreet Kaur

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for her team’s next two international matches following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third match of its ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka earlier this month.

Kaur was fined 50 per cent of her match fee and three demerit points were added to her disciplinary record for a Level 2 offense after she was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision”.

Kaur was also fined 25 per cent of her match fee for a Level 1 offense after she was found guilty of breaching article 2.7, which relates to “public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.”