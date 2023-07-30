MagazineBuy Print

No ‘bail’ for Harmanpreet Kaur

Cricket fans would have missed none of the aggression famously (or infamously) associated with the men’s game after watching Harmanpreet Kaur’s smashing of the stumps and disses directed at the umpires at the end of the Bangladesh ODI series.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 20:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Satish Acharya

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for her team’s next two international matches following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third match of its ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka earlier this month.

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet’s behaviour unbecoming of an Indian captain

Kaur was fined 50 per cent of her match fee and three demerit points were added to her disciplinary record for a Level 2 offense after she was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision”.

Kaur was also fined 25 per cent of her match fee for a Level 1 offense after she was found guilty of breaching article 2.7, which relates to “public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.”

