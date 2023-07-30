MagazineBuy Print

MLC 2023: Seattle to meet MI New York in final, live streaming, telecast details, teams, players

Published : Jul 30, 2023 20:23 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
From left: The six captains - Moises Henriques of Washington Freedom, Aaron Finch of San Francisco Unicorns, Wayne Parnell of Seattle Orcas, Faf du Plessis of Texas Super Kings, Sunil Narine of Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Kieron Pollard of MI New York pose with the MLC 2023 Trophy.
From left: The six captains - Moises Henriques of Washington Freedom, Aaron Finch of San Francisco Unicorns, Wayne Parnell of Seattle Orcas, Faf du Plessis of Texas Super Kings, Sunil Narine of Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Kieron Pollard of MI New York pose with the MLC 2023 Trophy. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS
From left: The six captains - Moises Henriques of Washington Freedom, Aaron Finch of San Francisco Unicorns, Wayne Parnell of Seattle Orcas, Faf du Plessis of Texas Super Kings, Sunil Narine of Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Kieron Pollard of MI New York pose with the MLC 2023 Trophy. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Major League Cricket (MLC) was successfully launched in the United States of America (USA) and it was the first time that a full-fledged T20 league was played in the States. Here’s everything you need to know about the league.

-The Opening Match-

After going through the drafts and other logistical challenges, the league, operated by the American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) under USA Cricket hosted the first match on July 14. In the inaugural match, Texas Super Kings took on the Los Angeles Knight Riders where Texas won by 69 runs.

Number of Games

The league comprises of 19 games including the final which will be played on July 30 at 6:00 AM IST. Among the 19 games, 15 will be group-stage games followed by an eliminator, two qualifiers and the final. The tournament is being played in the round-robin format.

The Six Teams

Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom are the six teams participating in the tournament.

The Captains

Faf du Plessis: Texas; Sunil Narine: Los Angeles; Wayne Parnell: Seattle; Kieron Pollard: New York; San Francisco: Aaron Finch; Moises Henriques: Washington

The Venues

The Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and the Church Street Park Stadium in Morrisville have been chosen as the host stadiums.

Live Streaming Details

In India, the matches can be watched on Sports18 and Jio network. In USA and Canada the games will be televised on Willow TV and in Australia, the telecast is available on Fox.

Indian Players in Action

Under-19 India stars Unmukt Chand and Harmeet Singh are part of the league that also comprises Chaitanya Bishnoi, Tajinder Singh, Shubham Ranjane and Smit Patel. Amabati Rayudu was part of the Texas Super Kings but withdrew later.

The Final

Seattle Orcas will take on MI New York in Dallas. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

