MLC 2023: Seattle to meet MI New York in final, live streaming, telecast details, teams, players

Major League Cricket (MLC) was successfully launched in the United States of America (USA) and it was the first time that a full-fledged T20 league was played in the States. Here’s everything you need to know about the league.
-The Opening Match-
After going through the drafts and other logistical challenges, the league, operated by the American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) under USA Cricket hosted the first match on July 14. In the inaugural match, Texas Super Kings took on the Los Angeles Knight Riders where Texas won by 69 runs.
Number of Games
The league comprises of 19 games including the final which will be played on July 30 at 6:00 AM IST. Among the 19 games, 15 will be group-stage games followed by an eliminator, two qualifiers and the final. The tournament is being played in the round-robin format.
The Six Teams
Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom are the six teams participating in the tournament.
The Captains
Faf du Plessis: Texas; Sunil Narine: Los Angeles; Wayne Parnell: Seattle; Kieron Pollard: New York; San Francisco: Aaron Finch; Moises Henriques: Washington
The Venues
The Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and the Church Street Park Stadium in Morrisville have been chosen as the host stadiums.
Live Streaming Details
In India, the matches can be watched on Sports18 and Jio network. In USA and Canada the games will be televised on Willow TV and in Australia, the telecast is available on Fox.
Indian Players in Action
Under-19 India stars Unmukt Chand and Harmeet Singh are part of the league that also comprises Chaitanya Bishnoi, Tajinder Singh, Shubham Ranjane and Smit Patel. Amabati Rayudu was part of the Texas Super Kings but withdrew later.
The Final
Seattle Orcas will take on MI New York in Dallas. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.
