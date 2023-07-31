MagazineBuy Print

1565081105.jpg

Prasidh Krishna returns to action with four wickets in KSCA T20 tournament match

Turning up for Mount Joy Cricket Club in the KSCA’s T20 Super League tournament, Krishna recorded figures of four for 36 in four overs against Sir Syed Cricketers on Monday.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 17:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Prasidh Krishna recorded figures of 4/36 in his first competitive game in nearly a year.
FILE PHOTO: Prasidh Krishna recorded figures of 4/36 in his first competitive game in nearly a year. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Prasidh Krishna recorded figures of 4/36 in his first competitive game in nearly a year. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

India seamer Prasidh Krishna made a return to competitive action in the G Kasturirangan Memorial Trophy in Bengaluru on Monday.

The 27-year-old who last featured in a competitive game during India’s tour to Zimbabwe in August 2022, was out of action for nearly six months with a lumbar stress fracture.

Turning up for Mount Joy Cricket Club in the KSCA T20 Super League tournament, Krishna recorded figures of four for 36 in four overs against Sir Syed Cricketers.

READ: Sai Sudharsan hungry to build on India A, domestic cricket success

The right-arm seamer could not, however, prevent a 26-run defeat for his side, remaining unbeaten on 1 in a 156-run chase at the Rajendra Singhji Institute Ground in the city.

Prasidh and India’s seam spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has endured a long injury layoff, are expected to make a return to the national side during its tour to Ireland for three T20Is or the Asia Cup in August.

Known for his hit-the-deck abilities with the ball, Prasidh is expected to be in the reckoning for India’s ODI World Cup squad. The Karnataka pacer has picked up 25 wickets from 14 ODIs thus far with a career-best of four for 12.

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
