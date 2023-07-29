MagazineBuy Print

Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 3: England 0/0, trails by 12 runs

Ashes 2023 LIVE, 5th Test: Follow the live score and updates from the day 3 of the England vs Australia Test match happening at the Kennington Oval, London.

Updated : Jul 29, 2023 15:31 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the third day of the England vs Australia fifth Ashes Test
Catch the live score and updates from the third day of the England vs Australia fifth Ashes Test | Photo Credit: Reuters
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the third day of the England vs Australia fifth Ashes Test

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia happening at the Kennington Oval, London.

  • July 29, 2023 15:18
    Score at the end of Day 2

    Australia - 295/10 (Steve Smith - 71, Usman Khawaja - 47; Chris Woakes - 3/61)

    England - 283/10 (Harry Brook - 85; Mitchell Starc - 4/82)

  • July 29, 2023 15:15
    Anderson gives retirement update

    James Anderson, who will be turning 41 tomorrow, says he “has a lot more to give”.

    Read here:

    Ashes 2023: England veteran Anderson says he has no plans to retire anytime soon

    So far, Anderson has taken only five wickets in the four matches he has played with one more innings left in the fifth Test at The Oval to add to his tally.

  • July 29, 2023 15:10
    Moeen Ali update

    England’s number three Moeen Ali injured his groin on the first day and hasn’t taken the field since then. He won’t be able to bat till at least 120 minutes of play of before the fifth wicket is down for England.

  • July 29, 2023 15:02
    London weather today

    The weather is likely to be breezy and there’s a very less chance of rain through the day. Currently there’s a bit of cloud cover though but nothing to worry.

  • July 29, 2023 15:01
    ENG vs AUS: Live streaming

    The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app.

  • July 29, 2023 14:45
    England to bat today, trails by 12 runs

    Australia, on the second day, took a slender lead of 12 runs before getting bowled out. Steve Smith top-scored with 71 and got a good support from the lower order led by Pat Cummins to get Australia past England’s first innings total of 283.

    England will begin the second innings today with a trail of 12 runs and try to score as many runs as possible with three days left including today.

    Read full day 2 report here:

    Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Smith helps Australia take slender lead at The Oval

    Steve Smith’s 71 helped Australia recover from a batting collapse as the tourist frustrated England by establishing a first-innings lead in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Friday.

  • July 29, 2023 14:36
    Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the third day of fifth Ashes Test. An exciting day ahead. Stay tuned for the live updates. The match is scheduled to begin from 3:30 PM IST

Related Topics

The Ashes 2023 /

The Ashes

