Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 3: England 0/0, trails by 12 runs

- July 29, 2023 15:18Score at the end of Day 2
Australia - 295/10 (Steve Smith - 71, Usman Khawaja - 47; Chris Woakes - 3/61)
England - 283/10 (Harry Brook - 85; Mitchell Starc - 4/82)
- July 29, 2023 15:15Anderson gives retirement update
James Anderson, who will be turning 41 tomorrow, says he “has a lot more to give”.
- July 29, 2023 15:10Moeen Ali update
England’s number three Moeen Ali injured his groin on the first day and hasn’t taken the field since then. He won’t be able to bat till at least 120 minutes of play of before the fifth wicket is down for England.
- July 29, 2023 15:02London weather today
The weather is likely to be breezy and there’s a very less chance of rain through the day. Currently there’s a bit of cloud cover though but nothing to worry.
- July 29, 2023 15:01ENG vs AUS: Live streaming
The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app.
- July 29, 2023 14:45England to bat today, trails by 12 runs
Australia, on the second day, took a slender lead of 12 runs before getting bowled out. Steve Smith top-scored with 71 and got a good support from the lower order led by Pat Cummins to get Australia past England’s first innings total of 283.
England will begin the second innings today with a trail of 12 runs and try to score as many runs as possible with three days left including today.
- July 29, 2023 14:36Welcome!
Welcome to the live coverage of the third day of fifth Ashes Test. An exciting day ahead. Stay tuned for the live updates. The match is scheduled to begin from 3:30 PM IST
