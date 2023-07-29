Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 3: England 0/0, trails by 12 runs

England to bat today, trails by 12 runs

Australia, on the second day, took a slender lead of 12 runs before getting bowled out. Steve Smith top-scored with 71 and got a good support from the lower order led by Pat Cummins to get Australia past England’s first innings total of 283.

England will begin the second innings today with a trail of 12 runs and try to score as many runs as possible with three days left including today.

