Asia Cup 2022: Full squads, players, captains list for T20 tournament

The Asia Cup 2022 tournament will be underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27. The six-team tournament will have India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifier in action across two groups.
The tournament is also returning in the T20 format for the first time since 2016. Ahead of the 15th edition of the Asia Cup, here’s a look at the full squads of all teams:
GROUP A - (India, Pakistan, Qualifier*)
India Asia Cup squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
Standbys: Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer
Asia Cup 2022: Full list of winners in 14 editions since 1984
Pakistan Asia Cup squad
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
Qualifier* - yet to be confirmed
GROUP B - (Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan)
Sri Lanka Asia Cup squad
Squad yet to be announced
Asia Cup 2022: India’s overall wins, records, stats, head-to-head at the continental event
Bangladesh Asia Cup squad
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed
Afghanistan Asia Cup squad
Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari.
Reserves: Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Sharafuddin Ashraf