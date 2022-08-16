The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27.
The tournament returns in the T20I format for the first time since 2016 when India was crowned champion. It is also the defending champion, having won the 2018 edition by beating Bangladesh in the final held in the UAE.
Ahead of the 2022 edition, here is a look at all the past Asia Cup winners since 1984:
- ⦿ 1984 (Host: UAE) - Winner: India, Runner-up: Sri Lanka, Result: India won the three-team league stage; Man of the tournament: Surinder Khanna
- ⦿ 1986 (Sri Lanka) - Winner: Sri Lanka, Runner-up: Pakistan, Result: SL beat PAK by five wickets in the final; Man of the tournament: Arjuna Ranatunga
- ⦿ 1988 (Bangladesh) - Winner: India, Runner-up: Sri Lanka, Result: IND beat SL by six wickets in the final; Man of the tournament: Navjot Singh Sidhu
- ⦿ 1990/91 (India) - Winner: India, Runner-up: Sri Lanka, Result: IND beat SL by seven wickets in the final; Man of the tournament: No award
- ⦿ 1995 (UAE) - Winner: India, Runner-up: Sri Lanka, Result: IND beat SL by eight wickets in the final; Man of the tournament: Navjot Singh Sidhu
- ⦿ 1997 (Sri Lanka) - Winner: Sri Lanka, Runner-up: India, Result: SL beat IND by eight wickets in the final; Man of the tournament: Arjuna Ranatunga
- ⦿ 2000 (Bangladesh) - Winner: Pakistan, Runner-up: Sri Lanka, Result: PAK beat SL by 39 runs in the final; Man of the tournament: Mohammad Yousuf
- ⦿ 2004 (Sri Lanka) - Winner: Sri Lanka, Runner-up: India, Result: SL beat IND by 25 runs in the final; Man of the tournament: Sanath Jayasuriya
- ⦿ 2008 (Pakistan) - Winner: Sri Lanka, Runner-up: India, Result: SL beat IND by 100 runs in the final; Man of the tournament: Ajantha Mendis
- ⦿ 2010 (Sri Lanka) - Winner: India, Runner-up: Sri Lanka, Result: IND beat SL by 81 runs in the final; Man of the tournament: Shahid Afridi
- ⦿ 2012 (Bangladesh) - Winner: Pakistan, Runner-up: Bangladesh, Result: PAK beat BAN by 2 runs in the final; Man of the tournament: Shakib Al Hasan
- ⦿ 2014 (Bangladesh) - Winner: Sri Lanka, Runner-up: Pakistan, Result: SL beat PAK by five wickets in the final; Man of the tournament: Lahiru Thirimanne
- ⦿ 2016 (Bangladesh) - Winner: India, Runner-up: Bangladesh, Result: IND beat BAN by eight wickets in the final; Man of the tournament: Sabbir Rahman
- ⦿ 2018 (UAE) - Winner: India, Runner-up: Bangladesh, Result: IND beat BAN by three wickets in the final; Man of the tournament: Shikhar Dhawan