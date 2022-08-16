The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27.

The tournament returns in the T20I format for the first time since 2016 when India was crowned champion. It is also the defending champion, having won the 2018 edition by beating Bangladesh in the final held in the UAE.

Ahead of the 2022 edition, here is a look at all the past Asia Cup winners since 1984: