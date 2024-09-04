MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Bopanna-Sutjiadi pair loses to Townsend-Young in mixed doubles semifinal

American pair of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend will play Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, the No. 3 seeds, in the final on Thursday.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 08:58 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

AP
Rohan Bopanna, of India, right, talks with his partner Aldila Sutjiadi, of Indonesia, during their mixed doubles semifinal match at the US Open 2024.
Rohan Bopanna, of India, right, talks with his partner Aldila Sutjiadi, of Indonesia, during their mixed doubles semifinal match at the US Open 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rohan Bopanna, of India, right, talks with his partner Aldila Sutjiadi, of Indonesia, during their mixed doubles semifinal match at the US Open 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi crashed out of US Open 2024 after losing 3-6, 4-6 to the American pair of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend in the mixed doubles semifinal on Tuesday.

Townsend and Young, who is retiring after the tournament, kept alive Townsend’s chance to win two doubles titles at the tournament. The longtime friends will play Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, the No. 3 seeds, in Thursday’s final.

Eighth-seeded Bopanna-Sutjiadi entered the semis after registering a 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-7 win over fourth seeds Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinal that lasted one hour and 33 minutes on Monday night.

The 44-year-old Bopanna had already crashed out of the men’s doubles competition after he and his partner Ebden, seeded second, lost 1-6, 5-7 to the 16th-seed Argentine combination of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the third round.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka cruises past Zheng Qinwen to reach semifinal

Earlier Tuesday, Townsend and Katerina Siniakova, who won the Wimbledon women’s doubles championship, reached the semis in Flushing Meadows with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over the No. 8-seeded team of Demi Schuurs and Luisa Stefani. Seeded third, Townsend and Siniakova will next play the unseeded pair of Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai.

The other women’s semi is No. 7 Lyudmyla Klchenok and Jelena Ostapenko against No. 10 Hao-Ching Chan and Veronika Kudermetova.

The men’s doubles semifinals have No. 7 Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson against No. 13 Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Winthrow, and No. 4 Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic vs. No. 10 Kevin Krawletz and Tim Puetz.

