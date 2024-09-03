MagazineBuy Print

U.S. Open 2024: Navarro beats Badosa to reach semifinals

In a battle of New York-born baseliners, Navarro, who beat defending champion Coco Gauff in the previous round, stunned Badosa by winning the final six games of the second set to win in 72 minutes.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 23:39 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Emma Navarro of the United States beat Paula Badosa, of Spain, during the quarterfinal of the U.S. Open.
Emma Navarro of the United States beat Paula Badosa, of Spain, during the quarterfinal of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Emma Navarro of the United States beat Paula Badosa, of Spain, during the quarterfinal of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Emma Navarro continued her breakout season as the American moved into her first Grand Slam semifinal with a 6-2 7-5 win over Spain’s Paula Badosa on Tuesday at the U.S. Open.

In a battle of New York-born baseliners, Navarro, who beat defending champion Coco Gauff in the previous round, stunned Badosa by winning the final six games of the second set to wrap up victory in 72 minutes.

Navarro consolidated an early break to go 3-0 up and leaned on her remarkable forehand while turning aside the two break points she faced to secure the first set in convincing fashion.

Badosa, flying the Spanish flag but born in New York, opened up a 4-1 double break lead in the second set and looked poised to force a decider after a routine hold put her ahead 5-1 before enduring a stunning collapse.

The 26th seed twice failed to serve out the set while Navarro twice held to love to pull ahead before closing out the match with her fifth break.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Bopanna-Sutjiadi pair enters mixed doubles semifinal after beating Ebden-Krejcikova

Navarro has found another gear in 2024 after having never advanced past the second round at a Grand Slam prior to this year.

The American has reached the third round or better at all four Grand Slams, including a fourth-round finish at Roland Garros and a quarter-final showing at Wimbledon.

Up next for Navarro will be either two-time reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, or Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who is seeded seventh. 

