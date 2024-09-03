MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, September 3: India clinches gold in World Deaf Shooting Championship

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 3.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 16:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mahit Sandhu and Dhanush Srikanth, the mixed air rifle gold medallists in the World Deaf shooting championship in Hannover, Germany.
Mahit Sandhu and Dhanush Srikanth, the mixed air rifle gold medallists in the World Deaf shooting championship in Hannover, Germany. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Mahit Sandhu and Dhanush Srikanth, the mixed air rifle gold medallists in the World Deaf shooting championship in Hannover, Germany. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

SHOOTING

Dhanush, Mahit beat compatriots to clinch gold

Dhanush Srikanth and Mahit Sandhu beat compatriots Mohammed Vania and Natasha Joshi 17-5 to clinch the mixed air rifle gold in the second World Deaf shooting championship in Hannover, Germany.

It was a comprehensive victory for Dhanush and Mahit as they had topped qualification with a world record score of 628.8.

It was the second gold for Dhanush, who had won the individual gold in men’s air rifle with two world records.

In mixed air pistol, Abhinav Deshwal and Pranjali Dhumal were beaten 17-7 in the gold medal match by Oleksii Lazenyk and Inna Afonchenko of Ukraine. The Indian pair had topped qualification with 565, seven points better than the Ukraine team, but could not be at its best in the gold contest.

THE RESULTS
10m air rifle mixed team: 1. India (Dhanush Srikanth, Mahit Sandhu) 17 (628.2 WR); 2. India-2 (Mohammed Vania & Natasha Joshi) 5 (622.1); 3. Ukraine-1 16 (614.0); 4. Ukraine-2 6 (610.1).
10m air pistol mixed team: 1. Ukraine (Oleksii Lazebnyk, Inna Afonchenko) 17 (558); 2. India (Abhinav Deshwal, Pranjali Dhumal) 7 (185); 3. Croatia 17 (552); 4. Ukraine-2 13 (550); 5. India-2 (Anuya Prasad, Chetan Sapkal) 542.

TENNIS

Bhavani Kedia makes semifinals of Deaf Open in Germany

Bhavani Kedia beat Caroline Fassone of France 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Deaf Open tennis championship in Pinneberg, Germany.

In the semifinals, however, Bhavani was beaten 6-0, 6-0 by world No.3 and eventual champion Sara Twardowska of Poland.

Related Topics

Dhanush Srikanth

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 3: India clinches gold in World Deaf Shooting Championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Avani qualifies for women’s 50m rifle 3P SH1 final, Pooja into recurve open quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 6, Medals Tally LIVE Updates: India at 15th spot with three gold medals; China leads with 44 golds
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Czech Republic FA boss receives prison term for fraud again
    AP
  5. Former PCB boss Zaka Ashraf denies rift between Babar and Shaheen, defends decision to appoint Shan Masood as Test captain
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 3: India clinches gold in World Deaf Shooting Championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 2: Dhanush breaks world records as India sweeps men’s air rifle event at Deaf Shooting Worlds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, September 1: Bogey-free round sees Diksha rise in 3rd round at Women’s Irish Open
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala’s first court padel ‘Padel High’ inaugurated in Kochi by MP Hibi Eden
    Stan Rayan
  5. IBSF World U-21 snooker championship: Poland’s Szubarczyk becomes youngest champion
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 3: India clinches gold in World Deaf Shooting Championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Avani qualifies for women’s 50m rifle 3P SH1 final, Pooja into recurve open quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 6, Medals Tally LIVE Updates: India at 15th spot with three gold medals; China leads with 44 golds
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Czech Republic FA boss receives prison term for fraud again
    AP
  5. Former PCB boss Zaka Ashraf denies rift between Babar and Shaheen, defends decision to appoint Shan Masood as Test captain
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment