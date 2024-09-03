Indian sports wrap, September 3: India clinches gold in World Deaf Shooting Championship

SHOOTING
Dhanush, Mahit beat compatriots to clinch gold
Dhanush Srikanth and Mahit Sandhu beat compatriots Mohammed Vania and Natasha Joshi 17-5 to clinch the mixed air rifle gold in the second World Deaf shooting championship in Hannover, Germany.
It was a comprehensive victory for Dhanush and Mahit as they had topped qualification with a world record score of 628.8.
It was the second gold for Dhanush, who had won the individual gold in men’s air rifle with two world records.
In mixed air pistol, Abhinav Deshwal and Pranjali Dhumal were beaten 17-7 in the gold medal match by Oleksii Lazenyk and Inna Afonchenko of Ukraine. The Indian pair had topped qualification with 565, seven points better than the Ukraine team, but could not be at its best in the gold contest.
TENNIS
Bhavani Kedia makes semifinals of Deaf Open in Germany
Bhavani Kedia beat Caroline Fassone of France 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Deaf Open tennis championship in Pinneberg, Germany.
In the semifinals, however, Bhavani was beaten 6-0, 6-0 by world No.3 and eventual champion Sara Twardowska of Poland.
