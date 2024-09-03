MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Bopanna-Sutjiadi pair enters mixed doubles semifinal after beating Ebden-Krejcikova

The eighth-seeded Indian-Indonesian pair beat fourth seeds Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-7 in the quarterfinal that lasted one hour and 33 minutes.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 10:43 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi will play the American pair of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend in the semifinals.
Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi will play the American pair of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend in the semifinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi will play the American pair of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend in the semifinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi entered the semifinals of the US Open 2024 mixed doubles with a hard-fought win over Australian Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic here.

The eighth-seeded Indian-Indonesian pair registered a 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-7 win over fourth seeds Ebden and Krejcikova in the quarterfinal that lasted one hour and 33 minutes on Monday night.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi had earlier defeated the duo of Australian John Pears and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 0-6 7-6(5) 10-7 in a second-round match.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner battles past Tommy Paul to set up quarterfinal clash with Daniil Medvedev

Bopanna and Sutjiadi will play American pair of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend in the semifinals.

The 44-year-old Bopanna had already crashed out of the men’s doubles competition after he and his partner Ebden, seeded second, lost 1-6, 5-7 to the 16th-seed Argentine combination of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the third round.

Related Topics

Rohan Bopanna /

Matthew Ebden /

Barbora Krejcikova /

US Open 2024

