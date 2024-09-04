MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka cruises past Zheng Qinwen to reach semifinal

Fresh off winning the Olympic title, China’s Zheng appeared drained and was missing one of the best weapons in her arsenal as she only made 44 per cent of her first serves.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 07:55 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her US Open 2024 quarterfinal match against Qinwen Zheng.
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her US Open 2024 quarterfinal match against Qinwen Zheng. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her US Open 2024 quarterfinal match against Qinwen Zheng. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hard-hitting Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka reached her fourth straight US Open 2024 semifinal on Tuesday as she rolled past China’s Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 6-2.

Sabalenka beat Zheng to pick up her second Australian Open title earlier this year and used the same playbook at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she dominated the seventh seed with her trademark mighty forehand.

Fresh off winning the Olympic title, Zheng appeared drained and was missing one of the best weapons in her arsenal as she only made 44 per cent of her first serves.

“She’s such an aggressive player. She’s playing such incredible tennis and it was very tough facing her,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka got a head start when Zheng dropped her serve with an unforced backhand error in the second game and the second seed went up another break when Zheng sent a forehand into the net in the sixth game.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz ousts Alexander Zverev to reach first-ever semifinal

Sabalenka kept the pressure up in the second set, where she put up just six unforced errors, and Zheng dropped her serve in the first and fifth games after costly backhand mistakes.

The Belarusian produced a fine backhand winner at the net on the penultimate point and she clinched it with an unreturnable serve.

Sabalenka will next play American Emma Navarro.

She beat the 13th seed Navarro in the fourth round at Roland Garros but lost to her on the hard courts at Indian Wells earlier this year and told fans she expects a tough fight.

“She’s a great player. I saw her matches here, she’s playing incredible tennis and yeah it’s going to be a great battle and I’m really looking forward to face her again,” said Sabalenka. .”

