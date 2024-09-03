MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sharapova, Bryan brothers on the ballot for 2025 tennis Hall of Fame

Daniel Nestor, a 12-time major doubles champion from Canada, also returns to the ballot that was announced Tuesday.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 23:38 IST , NEWPORT - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Maria Sharapova at the 91st Academy Awards.
FILE PHOTO: Maria Sharapova at the 91st Academy Awards. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Maria Sharapova at the 91st Academy Awards. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion, and the doubles team of brothers Mike and Bob Bryan are on the ballot for International Tennis Hall of Fame’s class of 2025.

Daniel Nestor, a 12-time major doubles champion from Canada, also returns to the ballot that was announced Tuesday.

Sharapova is one of 10 women to complete the career Grand Slam, winning her first major at Wimbledon in 2004 at 17. The Russian twice won the French Open, captured titles at the U.S. Open in 2006 and Australian Open in 2008, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and spent 408 weeks in the top 5.

The Bryans teamed for 16 major titles, the 2012 Olympic gold medal and a record 438 weeks atop the doubles rankings. Mike Bryan is the career leader with 18 Grand Slam doubles titles, winning a pair with Jack Sock while his twin brother was injured in 2018.

Nestor won eight doubles and four mixed doubles major titles, along with the Olympic gold medal in 2000.

The class will be announced in October and enshrinement weekend is set for August 21-23, 2025.

Related stories

Related Topics

Maria Sharapova /

Mike Bryan /

Bob Bryan /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. With Paralympic crown retained, Sumit Antil sets three-peat target for LA 2028
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. UTT 2024: Sharath Kamal’s masterclass keeps Chennai Lions in contention for semifinals
    Santadeep Dey
  3. U.S. Open 2024: Navarro beats Badosa to reach semifinals
    Reuters
  4. Sharapova, Bryan brothers on the ballot for 2025 tennis Hall of Fame
    AP
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Mariyappan, Sharad, Shailesh in men’s high jump T63 final; Deepthi Jeevanji wins women’s 400m T20 bronze; latest results, score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. U.S. Open 2024: Navarro beats Badosa to reach semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Sharapova, Bryan brothers on the ballot for 2025 tennis Hall of Fame
    AP
  3. Federer gives Sinner benefit of doubt but questions potential inconsistency in doping case
    Reuters
  4. Iga Swiatek gets ‘Ted Lasso’ boost at US Open 2024 to march into quarterfinals
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Bopanna-Sutjiadi pair enters mixed doubles semifinal after beating Ebden-Krejcikova
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. With Paralympic crown retained, Sumit Antil sets three-peat target for LA 2028
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. UTT 2024: Sharath Kamal’s masterclass keeps Chennai Lions in contention for semifinals
    Santadeep Dey
  3. U.S. Open 2024: Navarro beats Badosa to reach semifinals
    Reuters
  4. Sharapova, Bryan brothers on the ballot for 2025 tennis Hall of Fame
    AP
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Mariyappan, Sharad, Shailesh in men’s high jump T63 final; Deepthi Jeevanji wins women’s 400m T20 bronze; latest results, score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment