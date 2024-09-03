Iga Swiatek gets ‘Ted Lasso’ boost at US Open 2024 to march into quarterfinals

Top seed Iga Swiatek got a boost for her fourth-round match against Liudmila Samsonova at the US Open 2024 on Monday as the star of one of her favourite TV shows “Ted Lasso” showed up to watch her at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The annual celebrity invasion is in full swing at the year’s final major, where Vogue editor Anna Wintour and comedic actor Ben Stiller are regulars, and Swiatek was thrilled to see “Ted Lasso” lead Jason Sudeikis in the stands for her 6-4, 6-1 win.

“I actually tried to avoid looking at the screens, but I saw him tonight when I was looking at the chair umpire,” said Swiatek, who added that she appreciates the Apple TV show’s message of “positivity.”

“I wanted to stay focused and I hope he appreciates my mentality because this is what ‘Ted Lasso’ is all about,” she added.

US actor and writer Jason Sudeikis (2nd L) waves as he attends the US Open 2024 women’s singles round of 16 match between Poland’s Iga Swiatek and Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova. | Photo Credit: AFP

It was the second time the world number one found herself feeling a little star struck at Flushing Meadows.

The Pole also spoke to 23-time major winner Serena Williams, who returned to the tournament for the first time two years after playing her final match at Arthur Ashe.

“It was nice that she approach me, because I wouldn’t, for sure, find courage to do that if it was the other way,” Swiatek said.

Not all competitors are quite so reserved, however.

After his fourth-round win over Alexei Popyrin, American Frances Tiafoe took the microphone from the on-court interviewer to address Tony Goldwyn, a star from the TV show “Scandal”, who was in the crowd.

“I’m a huge fan of you, bro. Me and my girl used to watch ‘Scandal’ all the time,” Tiafoe said, gesturing toward Goldwyn.