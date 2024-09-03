Bangladesh registered its first-ever Test series win over Pakistan on Tuesday after beating the Shan Masood-led side by six wickets at the Ralwalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The historic win also marked Bangladesh’s third Test series win away from home. Previously, it had only beaten West Indies (2009) and Zimbabwe (2021) in their own backyard.
The 2-0 whitewash of Pakistan was Bangladesh’s ninth Test series win overall and fourth clean sweep of a series involving two or more matches.
FULL LIST OF BANGLADESH’S TEST SERIES WINS
- Beat Zimbabwe 1-0 (2) at home (2004/05)
- Beat West Indies 2-0 (2) away (2009)
- Beat Zimbabwe 3-0 (3) at home (2014/15)
- Beat West Indies 2-0 (2) at home (2018/19)
- Beat Zimbabwe 1-0 (1) at home (2019/20)
- Beat Zimbabwe 1-0 (1) away (2021)
- Beat Ireland 1-0 (1) at home (2022/23)
- Beat Afghanistan 1-0 at home (2023)
- Beat Pakistan 2-0 away (2024)
