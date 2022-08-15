India will begin its Asia Cup title defence against archival Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Men in Blue have never lost an Asia Cup match played in the T20 format, having won all its five matches in the inaugural edition of the T20 tournament in 2016.

India also emerged champion in the last edition of the Asia Cup, played in the traditional One-Day International (ODI) format in 2018. It was India’s sixth title in the 50-over format and seventh overall, making it the most successful team at the continental championship. Sri Lanka has five titles to its name while Pakistan has two.

INDIA AT THE ASIA CUP OVER THE YEARS

While India has won a record seven titles, it also has three runnner-up finishes and has lost to Sri Lanka in the final on all three occassions. The only time India did not participate in the event was in the 1986 edition, which was won by Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue endured a 15-year title drought - its longest in the history of the tournament - between 1995 and 2010. During this period, Sri Lanka won three titles while Pakistan clinched its maiden title in 2000.

Year Position Most runs Most wickets 1984 Winner Surinder Khanna (107) Ravi Shastri (4) 1986 Did Not Play - - 1988 Winner Navjot Singh Sidhu (179) Arshad Ayub (9) 1990-91 Winner Navjot Singh Sidhu (144) Kapil Dev (9) 1995 Winner Sachin Tendulkar (205) Anil Kumble (7) 1997 Runner-up Mohammed Azharuddin (185) Venkatesh Prasad (7) 2000 Third Sourav Ganguly (156) Ajit Agarkar (5) 2004 Runner-up Sachin Tendulkar (281) Irfan Pathan (14) 2008 Runner-up Suresh Raina (372) RP Singh (7) 2010 Winner Gautam Gambhir (203) Praveen Kumar (6) 2012 Third Virat Kohli (357) Ravichandran Ashwin (5) 2014 Third Shikhar Dhawan (192) Ravichandran Ashwin (9) 2016 Winner Virat Kohli (153) Hardik Pandya (7) 2018 Winner Shikhar Dhawan (342) Kuldeep Yadav (10)

INDIA ON TOP OF THE PILE

India enjoys the highest win percentage across ODI and T20I formats in the Asia Cup. While Sri Lanka is a close second in the overall charts, it leads in the ODI table with a win percentage of 68 percent, compared to India’s 63.26 percent. Hong Kong is the only country which has failed to register a single win at the Asia Cup while Oman is the lone team to have only played the tournament in the T20 format.

Team Matches Won Lost Tie/NR Win% India 54 36 16 2 66.66 Sri Lanka 54 35 19 0 64.81 Pakistan 49 28 20 1 57.14 Afghanistan 12 5 6 1 41.66 Oman 3 1 2 0 33.33 UAE 11 3 8 0 27.27 Bangladesh 48 10 38 0 20.83 Hong Kong 9 0 9 0 0.00

INDIA’S HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS AT THE ASIA CUP

India vs Bangladesh: Played - 14; Won - 13; Lost - 1; Tie/No Result - 0; Win% - 92.85

Last Asia Cup meeting: India beat Bangladesh by three wickets (Dubai, 2018)

India has dominated Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, having lost just the one game in 2012 when the latter made it to the final of the tournament for the first time and eventually losing to Pakistan by two runs in the summit clash. India and Bangladesh have been the finallists in the last two editions of the Asia Cup (2016 and 2018) with the Men in Blue getting the better of the Tigers on both occasions.

India vs Sri Lanka: Played - 20; Won - 10; Lost - 10; Tie/No Result - 0; Win% - 50.00

Last Asia Cup meeting: India beat Sri Lanka by five wickets (Mirpur, 2016)

The two most successful sides at the Asia Cup have been at par with each other in the overall head-to-head record. India and Sri Lanka have played each other eight times in the final, with the former holding a 5-3 advantage over the Lankans.

India vs Pakistan: Played - 14; Won - 8; Lost - 5; Tie/No Result - 0; Win% - 57.14

Last Asia Cup meeting: India beat Pakistan by nine wickets (Dubai, 2018)

India has a favourable head-to-head record against archrival Pakistan in the Asia Cup and is on a three-match winning streak against it in the tournament. The last time Pakistan beat India at the continental event was in 2014 in Mirpur.

India vs Afghanistan: Played - 2; Won - 1; Lost - 0; Tie/No Result - 1; Win% - 50.00

Last Asia Cup meeting: Match Tied (Dubai, 2018)

India and Afghanistan have locked horns only two times in the Asia Cup but have been involved in the only tied match in the history of the tournament. The two teams are yet to play each other in a T20I at the Asia Cup.

India vs Hong Kong: Played - 2; Won - 2; Lost - 0; Tie/No Result - 0; Win% - 100.00

Last Asia Cup meeting: India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs (Dubai, 2018)

India has played Hong Kong only twice at the Asia Cup with a 10-year between the two contests. While India won the first one by a thumping 256 runs in 2008, a decade later the margin was reduced to just 26 runs.

India vs UAE: Played - 2; Won - 2; Lost - 0; Tie/No Result - 0; Win% - 100.00

Last Asia Cup meeting: India beat UAE by nine wickets (Mirpur, 2016)

India and UAE have faced off on two occasions at the Asia Cup, once in an ODI in 2004 and in the T20 format in 2016 almost 12 years later.

TOP INDIAN PERFORMERS AT THE ASIA CUP

Most Runs

Batters Innings Runs Batting Average Batting Strike Rate Highest Score Sachin Tendulkar 21 971 51.10 85.47 114 Rohit Sharma 26 883 42.04 90.01 111* Virat Kohli 14 766 63.83 99.60 183 MS Dhoni 20 690 69.00 91.51 109* Shikhar Dhawan 13 613 51.08 93.58 127

Most Wickets

Bowlers Innings Wickets Economy Rate Bowling Average Best Bowling Ravindra Jadeja 18 22 4.56 26.59 4/29 Irfan Pathan 12 22 5.54 27.50 4/32 R Ashwin 11 18 4.86 22.33 3/31 Sachin Tendulkar 15 17 4.76 21.41 3/21 Kapil Dev 7 15 3.56 13.00 4/31