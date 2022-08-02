Asia Cup Schedule, Date, Teams, Host, Timings and Venues

Cricket

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: This will be the second time in the last five years that UAE will host the Asia Cup. In 2018, the tournament was conducted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi between September 15-28.

02 August, 2022 16:45 IST
India and Pakistan will face each other in Dubai on August 28. There is also a likelihood of them meeting again in the Super 4 stage.

Asia Cup 2022 will be played in Dubai and Sharjah between August 27 and September 11. India and Pakistan will face each other in the A Group opener in Dubai on August 28. There is also a likelihood of them meeting again in the Super 4 stage.

This will be the second time in the last five years that UAE will host the Asia Cup. In 2018, the tournament, played in the ODI format, was conducted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi between September 15-28.

The Asia Cup was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka this year but it was moved to the UAE last month because of the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation. SLC will continue to be the official host.

Here’s the full schedule.

Aug 27: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dubai

Aug 28: India vs Pakistan Dubai

Aug 30: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Sharjah

Aug 31: India vs Qualifier Dubai

Sep 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dubai

Sep 2: Pakistan vs Qualifier Sharjah

Sep 3: B1 vs B2 Sharjah

Sep 4: A1 vs A2 Dubai

Sep 6: A1 vs B1 Dubai

Sep 7: A2 vs B2 Dubai

Sep 8: A1 vs B2 Dubai

Sep 9: B1 vs A2 Dubai

Sep 11: Final Dubai

All matches will start at 7.30 PM IST

Asia Cup 2022 Groups
Group A Teams
India, Pakistan, Qualifier
Group B Teams
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan
Asia Cup 2022 Qualifying tournament teams
UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong

