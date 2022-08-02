India will face Pakistan in its Asia Cup 2022 opener on August 28 in Dubai.

The six-team tournament is also likely to host the teams once again in the Super 4 stage. India last faced Pakistan in the group stage of the T20 World Cup in 2021 where Babar Azam’s men recorded a 10-wicket victory.

This is the second time after 2016 that the Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the group stage before proceeding to win the tournament over Bangladesh in the 2016 final.

It is also the defending champion, having won the tournament in the ODI format under Rohit Sharma in UAE in 2018.

India has also won seven of its nine previous meetings against Pakistan in T20Is. It is also the most successful team in the Asia Cup with six titles from 12 editions since 1984.