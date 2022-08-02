Cricket

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match on August 28 in Dubai

02 August, 2022 16:46 IST
Rohit Sharma’s team India will open its Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Babar Azam’s Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma's team India will open its Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Babar Azam's Pakistan.

India and Pakistan will clash in their Asia Cup 2022 opener on August 28 in Dubai - their first meeting since the T20 World Cup 2021.

India will face Pakistan in its Asia Cup 2022 opener on August 28 in Dubai.

The six-team tournament is also likely to host the teams once again in the Super 4 stage. India last faced Pakistan in the group stage of the T20 World Cup in 2021 where Babar Azam’s men recorded a 10-wicket victory.

This is the second time after 2016 that the Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the group stage before proceeding to win the tournament over Bangladesh in the 2016 final.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule, Match List, Date, Host, Venues

It is also the defending champion, having won the tournament in the ODI format under Rohit Sharma in UAE in 2018.

India has also won seven of its nine previous meetings against Pakistan in T20Is. It is also the most successful team in the Asia Cup with six titles from 12 editions since 1984.

