Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 full schedule: India vs Pakistan match date; teams, venues, time

The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin on Wednesday in Lahore.
Three teams - Pakistan, India and Bangladesh have confirmed their spots while the winner of the Sri Lanka versus Afghanistan match will take the last spot in the next round.
READ | Asia Cup Points Table
Pakistan finished on top of Group A (A1) while India is marked as A2, finishing second.
There will be six matches in the Super 4. It will be followed by the final on September 17, scheduled to be held in Colombo.
Super 4, Asia Cup 2023 schedule
Match 1, September 6: Pakistan vs B2, Sharjah, 3:00 PM IST
Match 2, September 9: B1 vs B2, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST
Match 3, September 10: Pakistan vs India, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST
Match 4, September 12: India vs B1, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST
Match 5, September 14: Pakistan vs B1, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST
Match 6, September 15: India vs B2, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST
September 17: Final, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST
