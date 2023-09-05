MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 full schedule: India vs Pakistan match date; teams, venues, time

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Full schedule, dates, venues and timings of the Super 4 stage matches of the Asia Cup held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 17:35 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage on September 10.
India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage on September 10. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage on September 10. | Photo Credit: AP

The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin on Wednesday in Lahore.

Three teams - Pakistan, India and Bangladesh have confirmed their spots while the winner of the Sri Lanka versus Afghanistan match will take the last spot in the next round.

READ | Asia Cup Points Table

Pakistan finished on top of Group A (A1) while India is marked as A2, finishing second.

There will be six matches in the Super 4. It will be followed by the final on September 17, scheduled to be held in Colombo.

Super 4, Asia Cup 2023 schedule

Match 1, September 6: Pakistan vs B2, Sharjah, 3:00 PM IST

Match 2, September 9: B1 vs B2, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST

Match 3, September 10: Pakistan vs India, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST

Match 4, September 12: India vs B1, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST

ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table: India finishes third, Sri Lanka takes top spot, PAK vs SL final on Sunday; Wins, results

Match 5, September 14: Pakistan vs B1, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST

Match 6, September 15: India vs B2, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST

September 17: Final, Colombo, 3:00 PM IST

Related Topics

Asia Cup /

Asia Cup 2023 /

India vs Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City to face Club Leon or Urawa Red Diamonds in Club World Cup
    Reuters
  2. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: SL 232/7 (40 overs); Kusal Mendis falls on 92; Rashid picks two in one over - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 full schedule: India vs Pakistan match date; teams, venues, time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023 points table: India qualifies for Super 4 with win vs Nepal; Pakistan, Bangladesh through
    Team Sportstar
  5. Muttiah Muralitharan at his biopic trailer launch: Dravid among all-time greats but he could never read me
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 full schedule: India vs Pakistan match date; teams, venues, time
    Team Sportstar
  2. Muttiah Muralitharan at his biopic trailer launch: Dravid among all-time greats but he could never read me
    PTI
  3. Quinton de Kock to retire from ODIs after 2023 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh’s Najmul ruled out of Asia Cup 2023 with injury
    AFP
  5. South Africa announces squad for World Cup 2023, Bavuma named skipper
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City to face Club Leon or Urawa Red Diamonds in Club World Cup
    Reuters
  2. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: SL 232/7 (40 overs); Kusal Mendis falls on 92; Rashid picks two in one over - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 full schedule: India vs Pakistan match date; teams, venues, time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023 points table: India qualifies for Super 4 with win vs Nepal; Pakistan, Bangladesh through
    Team Sportstar
  5. Muttiah Muralitharan at his biopic trailer launch: Dravid among all-time greats but he could never read me
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment