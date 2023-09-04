MagazineBuy Print

Asia Cup 2023 points table: India eyes Super 4 qualification with win over Nepal

Asia Cup points table: Group A comprises of India, Pakistan and Nepal while group B includes Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 07:34 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India will aim to join Pakistan in the Super 4s with a win over Nepal on Monday.
India will aim to join Pakistan in the Super 4s with a win over Nepal on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

India will aim to join Pakistan in the Super 4s with a win over Nepal on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Asia Cup 2023 ODI tournament commenced on August 30 in Multan with host Pakistan defeating debutant Nepal by 238 runs.

The tournament is played in a double-round robin format with six teams split into two groups. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the Super 4 stage.

Group A comprises of India, Pakistan and Nepal while group B includes Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

India vs Nepal Pallekele LIVE weather updates

Here is the points table of Asia Cup 2023, which is split into two groups.

GROUP A

Pakistan sits on top of group A and has qualified for the Super 4 after it beat Nepal in its campaign opener. Babar Azam’s men then qualified for the next round after it earned a point from its washout against India.

TEAMS MATCHES WON LOST N/R POINTS NRR
PAKISTAN (Q) 2 1 0 1 3 +4.760
INDIA 1 0 0 1 1 0.000
NEPAL 1 0 1 0 0 -4.760

GROUP B

Sri Lanka opened its campaign with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pallekele. Bangladesh then bounced back with an 89-run win over Afghanistan.

TEAMS MATCHES WON LOST POINTS NRR
SRI LANKA 1 1 0 2 +0.951
BANGLADESH 2 1 1 2 +0.373
AFGHANISTAN 1 0 1 0 -1.780

