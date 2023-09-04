Asia Cup 2023 points table: India eyes Super 4 qualification with win over Nepal

The Asia Cup 2023 ODI tournament commenced on August 30 in Multan with host Pakistan defeating debutant Nepal by 238 runs.
The tournament is played in a double-round robin format with six teams split into two groups. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the Super 4 stage.
Group A comprises of India, Pakistan and Nepal while group B includes Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Here is the points table of Asia Cup 2023, which is split into two groups.
GROUP A
Pakistan sits on top of group A and has qualified for the Super 4 after it beat Nepal in its campaign opener. Babar Azam’s men then qualified for the next round after it earned a point from its washout against India.
|TEAMS
|MATCHES
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|POINTS
|NRR
|PAKISTAN (Q)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|+4.760
|INDIA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.000
|NEPAL
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4.760
GROUP B
Sri Lanka opened its campaign with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pallekele. Bangladesh then bounced back with an 89-run win over Afghanistan.
|TEAMS
|MATCHES
|WON
|LOST
|POINTS
|NRR
|SRI LANKA
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.951
|BANGLADESH
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.373
|AFGHANISTAN
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.780
