The Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage got underway in the UAE on September 3. Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the first match in Sharjah.

Here is the points table and results of the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022, which comprises India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

ASIA CUP 2022 SUPER FOUR POINTS TABLE

TEAMS MATCHES WON LOST POINTS NRR Sri Lanka 2 2 0 4 0.351 Pakistan 1 1 0 2 0.126 India 2 0 2 0 -0.125 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 - 0.589

ASIA CUP SCHEDULE

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four results

⦿ Sri Lanka 179/6 (19.1) beat Afghanistan 175/6 (20) by four wickets

Sri Lanka 179/6 (19.1) beat Afghanistan 175/6 (20) by four wickets ⦿ Pakistan 182/5 (19.5) beat India 181/7 (20) by five wickets

Pakistan 182/5 (19.5) beat India 181/7 (20) by five wickets ⦿ Sri Lanka 174/4 (19.5) beat India 173/8 (20) by six wickets

How can India go to Asia Cup final after loss to Sri Lanka?

With a defeat to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in two matches, India is on the brink of elimination before the final. Rohit Sharma’s men will have to now rely on other results to go in their favour.

India will need Afghanistan to beat Pakistan on Wednesday (September 7), and also beat Mohammad Nabi’s men in its final league match on Thursday (September 8). It will also require Sri Lanka to win its final game against Pakistan by a fair margin to stand a chance to qualify for the final without NRR coming into play.