Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table: India eyes Afghanistan win vs Pakistan to stay alive; Wins, results qualification scenario

Asia Cup 2022: India lost its Super Four matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka and will now hope for a slip-up for Pakistan in its remaining games to stand a chance to reach the final.

05 September, 2022 09:03 IST
India suffered its second defeat to Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage got underway in the UAE on September 3. Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the first match in Sharjah.

Here is the points table and results of the Super Four stage of Asia Cup  2022, which comprises India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Can India qualify for Asia Cup 2022 final after Super 4 loss to Sri Lanka, Pakistan?

ASIA CUP 2022 SUPER FOUR POINTS TABLE

TEAMSMATCHESWONLOSTPOINTSNRR
Sri Lanka22040.351
Pakistan11020.126
India2020-0.125
Afghanistan1010- 0.589

ASIA CUP SCHEDULE

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four results

  • ⦿ Sri Lanka 179/6 (19.1) beat Afghanistan 175/6 (20) by four wickets
  • ⦿ Pakistan 182/5 (19.5) beat India 181/7 (20) by five wickets
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka 174/4 (19.5) beat India 173/8 (20) by six wickets
Asia Cup Super 4 full schedule: India loses to Sri Lanka, PAK vs AFG today; Results, dates, timings

How can India go to Asia Cup final after loss to Sri Lanka?

With a defeat to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in two matches, India is on the brink of elimination before the final. Rohit Sharma’s men will have to now rely on other results to go in their favour.

India will need Afghanistan to beat Pakistan on Wednesday (September 7), and also beat Mohammad Nabi’s men in its final league match on Thursday (September 8). It will also require Sri Lanka to win its final game against Pakistan by a fair margin to stand a chance to qualify for the final without NRR coming into play.

Read more stories on Cricket.

