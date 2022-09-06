India suffered a six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Dubai on Tuesday.

The loss diminished India’s chances of reaching the final and defending its crown. The two-time defending champion now faces a situation where its qualification for the final depends on other results - Pakistan’s to be precise.

Can India still qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 final?

India’s road to the final now depends on Pakistan’s results in its remaining Super 4 matches against Afghanistan (Wednesday) and Sri Lanka (Friday).

India will require Pakistan to lose both matches. It will also need to beat Afghanistan by a big margin on Thursday. The equation could still narrow down to an NRR knockout between India, Afghanistan and Pakistan even if all of the aforementioned results go in India’s favour.

