Asia Cup Super 4 schedule: India vs Pakistan on Sunday; Dates, timings, venues, qualified teams

Team Sportstar
02 September, 2022 10:18 IST
India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have qualified for the Asia Cup Super 4.

India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have qualified for the Asia Cup Super 4.

The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will begin on Saturday in Sharjah.

Four teams - India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and official host Sri Lanka progressed to the last-four stage. India topped Group A (A1) while Afghanistan finished as the leader of Group B (B2). Sri Lanka, the host (B1), qualified for the Super 4 after beating Bangladesh by two wickets on Thursday in Dubai.

Pakistan was the last team to enter the last-four stage with a massive 155-run win over Hong Kong on Friday in Sharjah.

Asia Cup 2022: What is the Super 4 round and who qualified? Format explained

There will be six matches in the Super 4. It will be followed by the final on September 11 in Dubai.

Super 4, Asia Cup 2022 schedule

Match 1, September 3: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 7:30PM IST

Match 2, September 4: India vs Pakistan, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

Match 3, September 6: Sri Lanka vs India, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

Match 4, September 7: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Sharjah, 7:30PM IST

Cricket stadiums to host most international matches: Sharjah to surpass Sydney Cricket Ground with 281st match in Asia Cup

Match 5, September 8: India vs Afghanistan, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

Match 6, September 9: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

September 11: Final, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

