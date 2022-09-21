The Asian Cricket Council on Tuesday released the schedule for Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 which starts on October 1, 2022.

Reigning champion and host Bangladesh will face Thailand and India will kickstart its campaign against Sri Lanka on the opening day of the tournament.

The league stage will go on till October 11 while the semifinals will take place on October 13 and the final is scheduled to take place on October 15.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will play six league games in 10 days before the probable semifinals.

India is the most successful nation in the history of the competition, having won the title six times.