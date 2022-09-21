The Asian Cricket Council on Tuesday released the schedule for Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 which starts on October 1, 2022.
Reigning champion and host Bangladesh will face Thailand and India will kickstart its campaign against Sri Lanka on the opening day of the tournament.
The league stage will go on till October 11 while the semifinals will take place on October 13 and the final is scheduled to take place on October 15.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will play six league games in 10 days before the probable semifinals.
India is the most successful nation in the history of the competition, having won the title six times.
Here is the schedule of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022:
1st October - Bangladesh vs Thailand (2 pm IST) / India vs Sri Lanka (6:30 pm IST)
2nd October - Pakistan vs Malaysia (2 pm IST) / Sri Lanka vs UAE (6:30 pm IST)
3rd October - Pakistan vs Bangladesh (2 pm IST) / India Malaysia (6:30 pm IST)
4th October - Sri Lanka vs Thailand (2 pm IST) / India vs UAE (6:30 pm IST)
5th October - UAE vs Malaysia (2 pm IST)
6th October - Pakistan vs Thailand (2 pm IST) / Bangladesh vs Malaysia (6:30 pm IST)
7th October - Thailand vs UAE (2 pm IST) / India vs Pakistan (6:30 pm IST)
8th October - Sri Lanka vs Malaysia (2 pm IST) / India vs Bangladesh (6:30 pm IST)
9th October - Thailand vs Malaysia (2 pm IST) / Pakistan vs UAE (6:30 pm IST)
10th October - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (2 pm IST) / India vs Thailand (6:30 pm IST)
11th October - Bangladesh vs UAE (2 pm IST) / Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (6:30 pm IST)
13th October - SF 1: Team 1 vs Team 4 (2 pm IST) / SF 2: Team 2 vs Team 3 (6:30 pm IST)
15th October - Final