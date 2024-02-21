MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs NZ, 1st T20I: Australia registers its third-highest successful run chase, beats New Zealand in last-ball thriller

With 16 runs needed off the last over, Tim David smashed veteran speedster Tim Southee for 12 runs off the last three balls, including a six and a last-ball four, to seal Australia’s win.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 15:09 IST

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Tim David (R) plays a shot as New Zealand’s wicketkeeper Devon Conway reacts.
Australia's Tim David (R) plays a shot as New Zealand's wicketkeeper Devon Conway reacts. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s Tim David (R) plays a shot as New Zealand’s wicketkeeper Devon Conway reacts. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia pulled off a thrilling last-ball win over New Zealand in the first T20 International at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday.

The Aussies chased down a 216-run target with six wickets in hand in 20 overs, registering their third-highest successful run-chase in the format.

Australia’s highest successful T20I run-chase also came against the Kiwis, in 2018 in Auckland, when the David Warner-led side overhauled 244 runs with seven balls to spare. Its next best was against India, when it hunted down 223 in Guwahati last year.

With 16 runs needed off the last over, Tim David smashed veteran speedster Tim Southee for 12 runs off the last three balls, including a six and a last-ball four, to seal Australia’s win.

David had skipper Mitchell Marsh, unbeaten on 72 off 44 balls, for company at the other end. The duo forged a 44-run partnership off just 19 deliveries after the dismissal of wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, in the 17th over, left Australia with an uphill task.

Openers Travis Head and David Warner, partnering for the first time at the top of the order in T20Is, helped the visitors get off to a brisk start. By the end of seven overs, both were back in the hut, but Australia had 69 on the board.

Glenn Maxwell struck a quickfire 11-ball 25, that included two fours and as many sixes, before being castled by a searing yorker from pacer Lockie Ferguson, who was New Zealand’s most economical bowler, conceding just 5.75 runs an over in a high-scoring match.

Earlier, the Black Caps opening duo of Finn Allen and Devon Conway was off the blocks in a flash, putting on 61 runs in 5.2 overs for the first wicket. Rachin Ravindra ensured the host didn’t lose momentum, notching up his maiden T20I fifty off 29 balls. Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman also chipped in with breezy cameos, ransacking 31 off the last two overs to help the Kiwis to a daunting 215 for three, which wasn’t enough eventually.

BRIEF SCORES
New Zealand 215/3 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 32, Devon Conway 63, Rachin Ravindra 68; Mitchell Marsh 1/21) lost to Australia 216/4 in 20 overs (David Warner 32, Mitchell Marsh 72 n.o., Tim David 31 n.o.; Mitchell Santner 2/42) by six wickets.

