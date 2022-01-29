U-19 WC: All-round Australia trumps Pakistan, reaches semis

Australia became the third team to enter the ICC U-19 World Cup Super League semifinals after a 119-run win over Pakistan at North Sound, Antigua.

Teague Wylie and Corey Miller scored half-centuries and Campbell Kellaway scored 47 as Australia scored 276 for seven from its 50 overs. Pakistan never looked in control during the chase and was eventually bowled out for 157.

Australia began brightly after being asked to bat, Kellaway and Wylie collecting 86 runs for the first wicket. Kellaway was stumped off the bowling of Qasim Akram (3 for 40), but Miller, the new batter, accelerated the run-rate on his way to 64. They added 101 runs for the second wicket. Cooper Connolly, the captain, and William Salzmann applied the finishing touches in the business end.

Pakistan started its innings shakily. Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah Khan were both caught behind to leave their side 27 for two in the fifth over. Abdul Faseeh (28) and Irfan Khan (27) started to rebuild before the latter was bowled by Salzmann (3 for 37), and the wickets fell at regular intervals from then on.

In the semifinal, Australia will face the winner of the final Super League quarterfinal between India and Bangladesh on Saturday.

UAE stuns West Indies

A sensational knock from Aayan Afzal Khan helped UAE beat the West Indies by 82 runs in the plate semifinals in Trinidad.

Afzal scored 93 (121b, 11x4) as UAE stumbled its way to 224 for 9 in its 50 overs. West Indies was bowled out for 142, only three batters scoring in double digits. Nathan Edwards’ 51 n.o. (65b, 5x4) was too little, too late.

UAE will take on the winner of Ireland against Zimbabwe in the plate final, while West Indies will play the losing team in the playoff for 11th.

Kakuru fires Uganda past PNG

Cyrus Kakuru inspired Uganda to a 35-run victory over Papua New Guinea in the plate playoff semifinals in Trinidad.

Kakuru’s 65 helped Uganda reach 123 and Papua New Guinea, in reply, was bowled out for 88. PNG’s John Kariko was the most successful bowler of his team, with a match haul of 5 for 19. Juma Miyaji (4 for 29) and Joseph Baguma (3 for 30) were the chief wicket-takers for Uganda. Matthew Musinguzi took two wickets.