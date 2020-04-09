Cricket Cricket COVID-19: Australia’s Test tour of Bangladesh postponed The two Tests were to be held in June; CA says it would do its best to accommodate the tour on an agreed date later. PTI Sydney 09 April, 2020 17:00 IST Australia last toured Bangladesh in August and September, 2017. - AFP PTI Sydney 09 April, 2020 17:00 IST Australia’s two-Test cricket tour of Bangladesh in June has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Test was to start on June 11 in Chattogram, and the second from June 19 in Dhaka.Both were part of the World Test Championship. The final of that tournament is scheduled for next June. Trying to find a new slot for the Tests will be a challenge.Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said the global cricket calendar was very busy but CA would try to honour its commitment to Bangladesh and would continue to accommodate a tour with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on an agreed date.ALSO READ | T20 WC organisers unfazed despite clash with other sportsThe Bangladesh-Australia series is the second in the World Championship to be postponed. England returned home from Sri Lanka last month at the start of the outbreak. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos