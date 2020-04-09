COVID-19: Australia’s Test tour of Bangladesh postponed

Australia’s two-Test cricket tour of Bangladesh in June has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Test was to start on June 11 in Chattogram, and the second from June 19 in Dhaka.

Both were part of the World Test Championship. The final of that tournament is scheduled for next June. Trying to find a new slot for the Tests will be a challenge.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said the global cricket calendar was very busy but CA would try to honour its commitment to Bangladesh and would continue to accommodate a tour with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on an agreed date.

ALSO READ | T20 WC organisers unfazed despite clash with other sports

The Bangladesh-Australia series is the second in the World Championship to be postponed. England returned home from Sri Lanka last month at the start of the outbreak.