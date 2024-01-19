MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia to monitor Khawaja after blow to jaw in Adelaide

Australia wrapped up a 10-wicket victory inside seven sessions but Khawaja retired hurt after being hit on the helmet by a short delivery from Shamar Joseph.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 10:09 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Australia’s Usman Khawaja (R) retires with an injury after he was struck while batting during day three of the first cricket Test match between Australia and West Indies.
Australia’s Usman Khawaja (R) retires with an injury after he was struck while batting during day three of the first cricket Test match between Australia and West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s Usman Khawaja (R) retires with an injury after he was struck while batting during day three of the first cricket Test match between Australia and West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia opener Usman Khawaja appears doubtful for the second test against West Indies after sustaining a blow on Friday to his jaw in the series opener in Adelaide.

Australia wrapped up a 10-wicket victory inside seven sessions but Khawaja retired hurt after being hit on the helmet by a short delivery from Shamar Joseph.

The 37-year-old spat blood and was feeling his jaw before leaving the ground.

He passed an initial concussion test but was taken for scans and would be examined again on Saturday.

“”He seemed okay, just a little bit of a sore jaw,” Australian captain Pat Cummins said.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“We’ll monitor it, but he seemed okay.”

The second and final test, a day-night affair in Brisbane, begins on Thursday.

“Unfortunate, he bit his tongue as well,” West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said.

“Let’s hope he’s okay, no one wants to see a guy get injured playing this game that we love.”

Matthew Renshaw is likely to replace him in Brisbane should Khawaja miss out.

Following David Warner’s retirement, Australia fielded a new opening pair with Steve Smith moving up from number four to join Khawaja at the top of the order.

Related Topics

Usman Khawaja /

Australia /

West Indies /

Pat Cummins /

Kraigg Brathwaite

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai 6/2 vs Kerala, Tamil Nadu loses Vimal Khumar early; Saurashtra 24/0 vs Vidarbha
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia to monitor Khawaja after blow to jaw in Adelaide
    Reuters
  3. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Day-long enriching sessions in store today
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian Open 2024: ‘Unbelievable’ Anisimova halts Badosa comeback
    AFP
  5. Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka smashes Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Australia to monitor Khawaja after blow to jaw in Adelaide
    Reuters
  2. AUS vs WI, First Test: Hazlewood leads Australia to huge win over West Indies
    AFP
  3. Sri Lanka clinches T20I series after Zimbabwe falls for record low total
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu aims to “strike gold” against Railways
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hurt Karnataka looks to get back on winning ways against Goa
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai 6/2 vs Kerala, Tamil Nadu loses Vimal Khumar early; Saurashtra 24/0 vs Vidarbha
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia to monitor Khawaja after blow to jaw in Adelaide
    Reuters
  3. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Day-long enriching sessions in store today
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian Open 2024: ‘Unbelievable’ Anisimova halts Badosa comeback
    AFP
  5. Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka smashes Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment