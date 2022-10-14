AUS vs ENG Highlights: Australia vs England 3rd T20I Streaming Info

Which TV channel will broadcast the Australia vs England 3rd T20 match live on TV in India?

Australia vs England 3rd T20 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Which online platform will Live Stream Australia vs England 3rd T20 match?

Australia vs England 3rd T20 match will be available on SonyLiv website and app.

When will Australia vs England 3rd T20I match be played?

Australia vs England 3rd T20I match will be played on Friday, October 14.

Where will Australia vs England 2nd T20 match take place?

Australia vs England 3rd T20 match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time will Australia vs England 3rd T20 match begin?

Australia vs England 3rd T20 match will begin at 1:40 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Australia vs England 3rd T20 begin?

The toss will take place at 1:10 pm IST.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Philip Salt