Australia vs West Indies Live Score 2nd T20I: Tim David falls for 20-ball 42; AUS 156/5

Australia (Playing 11): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
West Indies (Playing 11): Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
Squads:
Australia Squad: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith
West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles(w), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Obed McCoy, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein