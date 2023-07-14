MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Predicted XIs, fantasy picks, squads

BAN vs AFG: Here are the match predictions, fantasy picks and predicted XIs for the first T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Friday in Sylhet.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 12:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Litton Das (right) plays a shot during the third ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
FILE PHOTO: Litton Das (right) plays a shot during the third ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Litton Das (right) plays a shot during the third ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns in the first T20 International of a two-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The host will hope to bounce back after Afghanistan clinched the ODI series 2-1. Rashid Khan will lead the Afghans while Shakib Al Hasan will take over the reins of the Bangladesh team in the shortest format.

It will be interesting to see how Bangladesh’s top-order responds to Afghanistan’s spin challenge posed by the duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s hard-hitting line-up will have to contend with Bangladesh’s fiery pace trio.

BAN VS AFG 1ST T20I PREDICTED XI
BANGLADESH PREDICTED XI
Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto/Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.
AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
BAN VS AFG 1ST T20I DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Litton Das
BATTERS
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran
ALL-ROUNDERS
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
BOWLERS
Rashid Khan (vc), Mustafizur Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Team Composition: BAN 5:6 AFG Credits Left: 8.5

This will be the first T20I in Sylhet since December 2018. Bangladesh had suffered an eight-wicket defeat against West Indies in that game and is winless in two T20Is at this venue.

The chasing team holds a distinct advantage in Sylhet, having won six out of eight games. There is help for both pacers and spinners in the pitch but the former tends to get more wickets.

SYLHET INTERNATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM STATS
Matches played: 8
Team batting first won: 2
Team batting second won: 6
Highest score: 210/4 (20)
Lowest score: 116/9 (20)
Average first innings score: 153
Average vs pace bowling: 24.03
Run rate vs pace bowling: 7.87
Average vs spin bowling: 26.78
Run rate vs spin bowling: 7.44
THE SQUADS
BANGLADESH
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain.
AFGHANISTAN
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Shahzad, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Nijat Masood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BAN VS AFG 1ST T20I LIVE?

The first T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be not be televised LIVE in India. The match will be available for LIVE streaming on the FanCode app and website at 5:30 PM IST.

