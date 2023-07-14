Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns in the first T20 International of a two-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
The host will hope to bounce back after Afghanistan clinched the ODI series 2-1. Rashid Khan will lead the Afghans while Shakib Al Hasan will take over the reins of the Bangladesh team in the shortest format.
It will be interesting to see how Bangladesh’s top-order responds to Afghanistan’s spin challenge posed by the duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s hard-hitting line-up will have to contend with Bangladesh’s fiery pace trio.
BAN VS AFG 1ST T20I PREDICTED XI
BANGLADESH PREDICTED XI
AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED XI
BAN VS AFG 1ST T20I DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
This will be the first T20I in Sylhet since December 2018. Bangladesh had suffered an eight-wicket defeat against West Indies in that game and is winless in two T20Is at this venue.
The chasing team holds a distinct advantage in Sylhet, having won six out of eight games. There is help for both pacers and spinners in the pitch but the former tends to get more wickets.
SYLHET INTERNATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM STATS
THE SQUADS
BANGLADESH
AFGHANISTAN
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BAN VS AFG 1ST T20I LIVE?
The first T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be not be televised LIVE in India. The match will be available for LIVE streaming on the FanCode app and website at 5:30 PM IST.
Latest on Sportstar
- BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Predicted XIs, fantasy picks, squads
- Paddy Upton will give us mental edge: Fulton
- Duleep Trophy Final Live Score Day 3: South Zone 69/2; Mayank, Vihari at the crease
- Sahal Abdul Samad to leave Kerala Blasters FC after six years, confirms club
- India A vs UAE A LIVE Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: UAE 122/5 (35 overs); Valthapa, Faraazuddin bring fifty partnership
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE