BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20Is; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will face off in the first T20 International of a two-match series on Friday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan won the ODI series 2-1 and will take the confidence of a favourable head-to-head record against the host into the T20I leg of the tour.

BAN VS AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS Matches played: 9 Bangladesh won: 3 Afghanistan won: 6 Last result: Afghanistan won by seven wickets (Sharjah; August 2022) Last five results: BAN won - 2; AFG won - 3

Bangladesh has beaten Afghanistan in three of its five T20Is at home but the most recent result didn’t go in its favour as Afghanistan managed to level the two-match series 1-1 in March 2022.

Afghanistan head beaten Bangladesh 3-0 in the first T20I bilateral series between the two sides back in 2018 in Dehradun.

BAN VS AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS IN BANGLADESH Matches played: 5 Bangladesh won: 3 Afghanistan won: 2 Last result: Afghanistan won by eight wickets (Mirpur; March 2022)

BAN VS AFG HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20Is BAN (highest score) vs AFG: 155/8 (20) - BAN won by 61 runs (2022) BAN (lowest score) vs AFG: 115/9 (20) - BAN lost by eight wickets (2022) AFG (highest score) vs BAN: 167/8 (20) - AFG won by 45 runs (2018) AFG (lowest score) vs BAN: 72 (17.1) - AFG lost by nine wickets (2014) BAN (highest individual score) vs AFG: Shakib Al Hasan 70* (45) BAN (best bowling figures) vs AFG: Nasum Ahmed 4/10 (4) AFG (highest individual score) vs BAN: Mohammad Nabi 84* (54) AFG (best bowling figures) vs BAN: Rashid Khan 4/12 (4)

MOST RUNS IN BAN VS AFG T20IS

It will be a tantalising clash between the two skippers Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan. Both have an exceptional bowling record in T20Is between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, with Rashid leading the list for most wickets with 17 scalps at a frugal economy of 5.53. On the other hand, Shakib, along with 11 wickets in nine games, also has the distinction of scoring Bangladesh’s highest individual score against Afghanistan - an unbeaten 70 off 45 balls.

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Mahmudullah (BAN) 9 194 24.25 116.86 45 Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 8 150 21.42 116.27 46 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 9 149 24.83 125.21 84*

MOST WICKETS IN BAN VS AFG T20IS

Bowlers Matches Wickets Economy Average BBI Rashid Khan (AFG) 8 17 5.53 9.76 4/12 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 9 11 5.41 16.81 3/8 Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) 7 10 4.96 13.40 4/15