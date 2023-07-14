BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20Is; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will face off in the first T20 International of a two-match series on Friday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Afghanistan won the ODI series 2-1 and will take the confidence of a favourable head-to-head record against the host into the T20I leg of the tour.
BAN VS AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS
Bangladesh has beaten Afghanistan in three of its five T20Is at home but the most recent result didn’t go in its favour as Afghanistan managed to level the two-match series 1-1 in March 2022.
Afghanistan head beaten Bangladesh 3-0 in the first T20I bilateral series between the two sides back in 2018 in Dehradun.
BAN VS AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS IN BANGLADESH
BAN VS AFG HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20Is
MOST RUNS IN BAN VS AFG T20IS
It will be a tantalising clash between the two skippers Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan. Both have an exceptional bowling record in T20Is between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, with Rashid leading the list for most wickets with 17 scalps at a frugal economy of 5.53. On the other hand, Shakib, along with 11 wickets in nine games, also has the distinction of scoring Bangladesh’s highest individual score against Afghanistan - an unbeaten 70 off 45 balls.
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Mahmudullah (BAN)
|9
|194
|24.25
|116.86
|45
|Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)
|8
|150
|21.42
|116.27
|46
|Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
|9
|149
|24.83
|125.21
|84*
MOST WICKETS IN BAN VS AFG T20IS
|Bowlers
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|8
|17
|5.53
|9.76
|4/12
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|9
|11
|5.41
|16.81
|3/8
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG)
|7
|10
|4.96
|13.40
|4/15
THE SQUADS
BANGLADESH
AFGHANISTAN
- India A vs UAE A LIVE Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: UAE 76/5 (19 overs); Manav Suthar, Abhishek Sharma strike
- Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 2 HIGHLIGHTS: West Zone 129/7, trails by 84 runs at stumps
- FIFA Women’s World Cup: Australia lucky to have skipper Kerr, says Raso
- Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 3 Live Score: South 45/2; Vihari, Mayank stabilise innings
