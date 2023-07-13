MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs WI: Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father and son in Test career

Ashwin, who had made his Test debut in 2011 in New Delhi, had dismissed Tagenarine’s father Shivnarine Chanderpaul during his maiden appearance in the longest format.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 07:12 IST , Roseau - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Ashwin bowled young Tagenarine Chanderpaul and became only fifth bowler in world cricket to dismiss both father and son during his career.
Ashwin bowled young Tagenarine Chanderpaul and became only fifth bowler in world cricket to dismiss both father and son during his career. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ashwin bowled young Tagenarine Chanderpaul and became only fifth bowler in world cricket to dismiss both father and son during his career. | Photo Credit: AFP

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved the rare distinction of getting the wickets of both a father and son in his illustrious Test career when he dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies.

Ashwin, who had made his Test debut in 2011 in New Delhi, had dismissed Tagenarine’s father Shivnarine Chanderpaul during his maiden appearance in the longest format.

Ashwin had trapped Chanderpaul senior plumb in-front in the second innings of that Test match which happened 12 years back.

READ: Ashwin records 700th international wicket, third Indian after Kumble, Harbhajan

Ashwin, who had 474 Test wickets before this match, bowled young Tagenarine with a beauty and became only fifth bowler in world cricket to dismiss both father and son during his career.

Funnily, it is the Chanderpauls, who feature thrice in the list of the father and son duo dismissed by same bowler.

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc and South Africa’s off-spinner Simon Harmer are the other two bowlers who had dismissed Shivnarine and Tagenarine.

ALSO READ: Rohit, Jaiswal partnership and Ashwin fifer put India in control on Day 1 of first Test

May be it has got to do with Chanderpaul senior’s longevity as he retired as late as 2015, while his son made his debut in Tests last year.

The other two bowlers to achieve the feat are England all-rounder Ian Botham and Pakistan legend Wasim Akram.

Their feat was also eerily similar as they dismissed the New Zealand father son duo of Lance and Chris Cairns.

Related stories

Related Topics

India vs West Indies /

Ravichandran Ashwin /

Shivnarine Chanderpaul /

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI: Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father and son in Test career
    PTI
  2. MLC 2023 Squads: Major League Cricket full players list, teams, international, domestic signings
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘These two-three weeks have been filled with positives’, says Eubanks after Wimbledon quarterfinal exit
    Reuters
  4. Saudi’s Al-Hilal signs Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio
    Reuters
  5. ‘To be able to watch Djokovic in real life, probably it is true he’d film the sessions,’ says Alcaraz on father watching Novak in Wimbledon practice
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs WI: Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father and son in Test career
    PTI
  2. IND vs WI: Rohit, Jaiswal partnership and Ashwin fifer put India in control on Day 1 of first Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI: Ashwin records 700th international wicket, third Indian after Kumble, Harbhajan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lyca Kovai Kings thrashes Nellai Kings to lift second straight TNPL title
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Imran Tahir joins Texas Super Kings for Major League Cricket 2023 in USA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI: Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father and son in Test career
    PTI
  2. MLC 2023 Squads: Major League Cricket full players list, teams, international, domestic signings
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘These two-three weeks have been filled with positives’, says Eubanks after Wimbledon quarterfinal exit
    Reuters
  4. Saudi’s Al-Hilal signs Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio
    Reuters
  5. ‘To be able to watch Djokovic in real life, probably it is true he’d film the sessions,’ says Alcaraz on father watching Novak in Wimbledon practice
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment